Mango Animate Releases an Animation Maker to Illustrate Financial Processes

The animation maker helps financial institutions illustrate complicated processes and statistics for their customers to understand better.

HONG KONG, CHINA, September 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mango Animate has released an animation maker that helps financial institutions illustrate their financial processes and statistics. The company understands how challenging it is sometimes for customers to understand the various services or products finance enterprises provide, making them ignore them even if they are beneficial. This causes financial providers to lose business too. Using animated videos to communicate new products or illustrate processes can help customers better understand and engage with them.

Financial institutions can use animated videos to explain financial statistics and reports vividly and interestingly. The videos help bring life into the dullest concepts and present them in ways that are fun and engaging. Incorporating animated charts, vivid colors, mind maps, and dynamic characters can convey financial messages to consumers in a more digestible manner.

"Banks and other financial investment firms can use videos to describe products and services such as letter of credits, factoring, M-banking, leasing and hedging, and highlight loan or credit card benefits," said Ivan Leung, CTO of Mango Animate. "It is also much easier to use animated videos for sales presentations, internal communications, or onboarding new employees. Our animation maker offers plenty of opportunities for financial institutions to expand their reach and enhance communication and engagement.”

Financial service providers often come up with new financial products, services, and options that often go unnoticed. Because of their complicated nature, some of their processes are difficult to comprehend, but with animated explainer videos created using the animation maker, they can engage their clients and build trust reaching out to prospects. Well-crafted animated videos can explain a whole lot more than word of mouth. They are excellent for conveying complex messages that are well received by viewers and will stick in their memories for a long time.

With the animation maker from Mango Animate, financial institutions can convey information with a personal touch to their customers. Animated videos help to reach people in a more personal way, creating a sense of familiarity that brings them closer in bond. They are the best, especially when they launch new products and want their customers to know first-hand about them and how they work. They can share details through email, on their websites, through newsletters or social media platforms.

About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is an adept software developer that caters to its clients' needs by providing intuitive software products they need to engage their audiences. The company ensures that no customer is left out when designing its software.

