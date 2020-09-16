Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts Thanks U.S. Dept. of Transportation for $7.56 Million Grant to Help Build Blair Bypass

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts applauded an announcement from the U.S. Department of Transportation that the Blair South Bypass transportation project has been selected to receive a competitive $7.56-million federal grant to assist in the funding of the project.

“Thank you to the Trump Administration and Secretary Chao for awarding Nebraska this grant to help build the Blair South Bypass,” said Gov. Ricketts. “The grant accelerates the construction timetable on a project that will relieve congestion and pave the way for continued economic growth in Blair. I appreciate the great work of teammates at the Nebraska Department of Transportation, and of local leaders in Blair, to help win the award.”

The grant is being awarded through the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) Transportation Discretionary Grants Program. BUILD grants invest in surface transportation of American infrastructure and have been awarded on a competitive basis to projects with a significant impact in their local or regional communities.

Nebraska Department of Transportation Director Kyle Schneweis congratulated the Blair community on their hard work and collaboration in support of this important project.

“Nebraska’s transportation system greatly impacts the economic health and quality of life of the state. The State and our local Nebraska communities have continued to prioritize modernizing the state's transportation network through smart and innovative investment,” said Director Schneweis. “At an estimated project cost of $14 million, this funding will allow Blair to expedite construction of the South Bypass bringing needed safety improvements to the area.”

The Blair South Bypass project will construct a new roadway in and around Blair to improve safety and address congestion at an area where four major highways converge. The project is important to improving the safety, efficiency, and reliability of the growing area. The BUILD program selection criteria encompassed safety, economic competitiveness, quality of life, state of good repair, environmental sustainability, innovation, and partnerships with a broad range of stakeholders.