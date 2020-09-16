GameStop Now Taking Pre-Orders for Sony PlayStation®5 and Sony PlayStation®5 Digital Edition

/EIN News/ -- Pre-Orders for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S Will Begin Sept. 22

Introduces Same Day Delivery Service and New Flexible Payment Options

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameStop announced today it is now taking pre-orders for the Sony PlayStation®5 and Sony PlayStation®5 Digital Edition consoles. Pre-orders for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will begin Sept. 22 at 8 a.m. PST. Both next-gen consoles are scheduled to arrive on store shelves November 10 (Xbox Series X and S) and November 12 (Sony PlayStation 5 and Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition) respectively. Customers can pre-order both consoles at GameStop (while supplies last) by going online at www.gamestop.com , using the GameStop mobile app, or by visiting any of the more than 3,300 GameStop locations in the U.S.

“The wait is finally over. Customers are able to pre-order the highly anticipated next-generation PlayStation5 console today, and Xbox Series X and S consoles on Sept. 22 across GameStop’s digital and in-store retail platforms,” said Chris Homeister, chief merchandising officer for GameStop. “These consoles are going to be in high demand, so we’re encouraging our customers to make plans now to reserve their system while supplies last.”

The PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will retail for $499.99 and $399.99 respectively, while the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will retail for $499.99 and $299.99. Customers will be limited to purchasing only one version of each next-gen console per household.

To help players experience the full features and benefits of the next-gen consoles, GameStop is offering a complete line of games and accessories for both consoles. For a complete list of PlayStation 5 games and accessories to pre-order today, visit Gamestop.com/video-games/playstation-5 . Customers are encouraged to visit www.GameStop.com on Tuesday, Sept. 22 to learn more about all the Xbox games and accessories that will be available for pre-order.

In addition, GameStop today is introducing a new same day delivery service from its more than 3,300 U.S. stores. Beginning in October, GameStop will be teaming up with leading on-demand carriers to offer this new service to allow customers to enjoy doing their online shopping from the comfort of their home by visiting GameStop.com or the GameStop mobile app, and to know their purchases will arrive that same day or game release night through a secured same day delivery service. The new delivery service will be available at competitive price points so all game enthusiasts can lever the new service.

GameStop is also introducing a broad spectrum of new flexible payment options. Those payment options include:

GameStop Credit Card

The GameStop credit card allows customers to leave the store that same day with their purchases and pay their balance off in 30 days or conveniently over time. Customers can enjoy additional benefits when they tie their credit card to their PowerUp Rewards loyalty account. To apply online, visit the GameStop Credit Card site.

Rent-to-Own (coming soon)

The new flexible rent-to-own payment option gives shoppers access to thousands of gaming items with minimal up-front money, allowing them to pay off their purchase between 30 days and 12 months. GameStop is working with Progressive Leasing to offer this rent-to-own service. Soon, customers will be able to sign up for the service online or in-store through a mobile device.

Buy Now, Pay Later

GameStop is working with QuadPay and other leading alternative payment platform providers to offer customers the option to pay off their purchase in four installments over six weeks with no additional fees. Customers can sign up for this service at any GameStop store location or via www.gamestop.com or the GameStop app.

Customers can also fund the purchase of either of these systems by utilizing GameStop’s trade-in program by trading in current generation consoles toward the pre-order of the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles.

Finally, GameStop will also offer customers the opportunity to take advantage of Xbox’s new subscription service – Xbox All Access – to help them get into the next generation of Xbox gaming with no upfront cost. From $34.99 per month for Xbox Series X and $24.99 per month for Xbox Series S, customers will get the latest Xbox console – plus 24-months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with instant access to over 100 high-quality console and PC games. Players will also have the ability to join friends with online multiplayer.

Homeister concluded by saying, “As these new consoles launch later this year, we are taking steps today to enhance our shopping experience by introducing a wide array of new payment options as well as a same day delivery service to better serve our customers. Whether a customer wants to purchase one of the new PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series systems, along with any of the latest video games and accessories, our new financial payment options and same day delivery service offers convenience, flexibility and affordability to meet each individual customer’s needs.”

To ensure gaming fans have a chance to purchase any of the new next-generation consoles and/or accessories, GameStop is encouraging customers to check store availability as quickly as possible or visit www.GameStop.com .

