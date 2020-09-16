Dr. Larry Jones Appointed President and CEO of Seed Company

/EIN News/ -- ARLINGTON, Texas, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, September 9, Seed Company Chairman of the Board, Jason Baker, on behalf of the board of directors, announced the appointment of Dr. Larry Jones as the president and chief executive officer of the Bible translation organization.



Baker said, "Larry has consistently impressed us as a servant leader, who has stabilized and strengthened the organization since his appointment as the organization's interim CEO February 13, 2020."

Leveraging his 40 years of service in Bible translation, Dr. Jones brings in-depth knowledge of the field to the highest levels of leadership at the organization. At the same time, his field experience drives him to take risks and innovate to accelerate Bible translation. As interim CEO, Dr. Jones has led Seed Company with a posture of learning and listening, which has positively impacted the internal culture of the organization.

In the past seven months, the Board engaged an outside consultant to conduct an organizational assessment and develop a new CEO profile. "It soon became clear to us that Larry's gifting and calling aligned with that new CEO profile," Baker stated. "The board remains deeply committed to accelerating Bible translation, and we are thrilled to empower Larry to lead Seed Company forward in this mission."

Dr. Jones and his wife Linda have worked in Bible translation for more than 40 years. They served with SIL Indonesia as linguistics specialists, translation facilitators, and translation consultants for twelve years. Dr. Jones went on to serve as Indonesia branch director and Asia area director for SIL. Since joining Seed Company in 2008, Dr. Jones has served as senior vice president for field programs and senior vice president for Bible translation. The Joneses, married 42 years, have three children and four grandchildren.

Seed Company, a Wycliffe Bible Translators affiliate, serves and connects global partners in bringing the Bible to people in their heart languages, working to accelerate Scripture translation and impact for people without God's Word.

Learn more about Seed Company at seedcompany.com .