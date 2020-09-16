RELEASE: Public Hearing on Draft Permit for Align Energy to be held October 20

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) will host a public hearing on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 on a draft permit for a biogas processing facility for Align RNG, LLC. Members of the public are invited to attend online or by phone and provide their comments on the proposed permit.

Align RNG, LLC has submitted an application for a biogas processing facility which would gather and process biogas from 19 connected farms.

Event title: Public Hearing for Align RNG, LLC Date and Time: October 20, 2020 at 6 p.m. Phone: US TOLL +1-415-655-0003, Access Code 171 380 3983. Event Password: NCDAQ

If you wish to speak at the public hearing, you must register by 4:00 p.m. on October 20. To register, please visit: https://bit.ly/33qAtqx or call (919) 618-0968.

Internet access is not required to participate in the hearing. To comment by phone, when your name is called, press *3 so the moderator can identify and open your line. Once you have made your comment, please press *3 to end your comment.

The comment period is open through October 22, 20202. Comments can be submitted via email to DAQ.publiccomments@ncdenr.gov with the subject line "Align Energy." Or by leaving a voicemail at (919) 707-8714 or by mail to:

Dean Carroll

Wilmington Regional Office

127 Cardinal Drive Ext.

Wilmington, NC 28405

Comments received during the initial June comment period are still under consideration. Feedback from the hearing and second comment period will be combined with initial public comments. All comments will be included and addressed in Hearing Officer’s report.

The draft permits, permit applications, draft permit reviews, and environmental justice draft report can be found here.