For Immediate Release: September 16, 2020

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) continued to take action in the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic:

On September 15, 2020, the FDA approved an abbreviated new drug application for dexmedetomidine hydrochloride in 0.9% sodium chloride injection, indicated for the sedation of initially intubated and mechanically ventilated patients during treatment in an intensive-care setting, as well as the sedation of non-intubated patients prior to and/or during surgical and other procedures. The most common side effects of dexmedetomidine hydrochloride injection are hypotension (low blood pressure), bradycardia (slow heart rate), and dry mouth. This drug is included in the FDA’s Drug Shortage Database. The FDA recognizes the increased demand for certain products during the COVID-19 public health emergency, and we remain deeply committed to facilitating access to medical products to help address critical needs of the American public.

On September 15, 2020, the FDA published comparative performance data for some authorized COVID-19 molecular diagnostic tests. The tables show the Limit of Detection (LoD) of more than 55 authorized molecular diagnostic COVID-19 tests against a standardized sample panel provided by the FDA. The FDA provided these standardized samples, known as a reference panel, to test developers who are required to assess their test’s performance against this panel (or other FDA-recommended reference materials) as a condition of their Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

Testing updates: As of today, 249 tests are authorized by FDA under EUAs; these include 198 molecular tests, 47 antibody tests, and 4 antigen tests.



