IRIS CRM and Conformance Technologies Partner to Create the Payment Industry’s Most Powerful CRM Integration

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, NY, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IRIS CRM gives wholesale ISOs the ability to perform risk assessment and monitoring with Conformance Technologies’ PreComm ToolKit, creating the industry’s first complete end-to-end merchant management tool.

IRIS CRM is proud to announce the integration of Conformance Technologies’ PreComm ToolKit risk assessment and monitoring tool. This new partnership gives wholesale ISOs the ability to run background checks on new merchants right from within IRIS CRM, reducing the time required to perform due diligence from 90 minutes or more to as little as 45 seconds.

IRIS CRM founder and CEO Dimitri Akhrin highlighted how the new integration enhances the company’s core mission. “At IRIS CRM, our goal has always been to bring all of the tools ISOs need together into one place, making their lives simpler and easier,” said Akhrin. “By partnering with Conformance Technologies to offer PreComm ToolKit directly within IRIS CRM, we’ve taken that convenience and centralization to an unprecedented level. We’re incredibly excited to be able to offer this new feature to our wholesale ISO users because it’s something they’ve been asking about for a long time,” added Akhrin.

PreComm ToolKit is an advanced risk assessment and monitoring tool designed to make the underwriting process faster, easier, cheaper, and more consistent. It provides ISOs with near-instantaneous access to 70 key data points, intelligent trigger-word scanning and automated website screenshot capture, completely eliminating the need to manually gather and analyze data.

“IRIS CRM customers will benefit tremendously from PreComm ToolKit in terms of operational efficiencies, reduced risk and enhanced revenues,” said Darrel Anderson, president of Conformance Technologies. “We are excited about our partnership and look forward to providing clients of IRIS CRM with greater merchant insights to make better and more informed boarding and pricing decisions,” added Anderson.

IRIS CRM has long been the tool of choice for ISOs looking to automate and streamline sales, onboarding, and service delivery. With this new partnership, wholesale ISOs can now perform every single step of the merchant acquisition, boarding, and management process, including due diligence, within IRIS CRM, making this the only fully end-to-end solution available in the industry.

IRIS CRM and Conformance Technologies completely automate merchant risk assessment by triggering PreComm ToolKit scans automatically once an applicant is moved into underwriting status. Assessment reports are stored and presented in the CRM’s underwriting tab, where the color-coded results of each data point check are laid out to make go-no-go and pricing decisions faster, easier and more reliable than ever before. Scheduling rescans is completely user-configurable, ensuring that risk management is treated as a dynamic ongoing process and not just a one-time stopgap.

About IRIS CRM:



IRIS CRM is the payments industry’s leading customer resource management platform and brings an ISO’s complete operations – from prospecting, to onboarding, to service and support to residuals management and beyond – into a single point of control. It automates the most repetitive and time-consuming tasks so that ISOs can focus on revenue-generating activities and long-term growth. For more information, please visit iriscrm.com.

About Conformance Technologies:



Conformance Technologies, Inc. is a fast-growing provider of solutions designed to effectively assess and monitor risk and compliance for small and midsize businesses while reducing the effort and complexity surrounding these tasks. Distributed through major service organizations and banks, Conformance helps these entities make better, faster decisions about the businesses in their portfolios to reduce risk, improve customer experience, lower costs, and generate ongoing revenue streams. Today, nearly half a million SMBs rely on Conformance solutions to protect their organizations every day, both domestically and in 22 countries around the world. Conformance Technologies is a privately held corporation headquartered in Reno, Nevada with additional customer service centers in Orange County, California, San Antonio, Texas, and Little Rock, Arkansas. Affiliate company Conformance CyberSecurity LLC provides PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) Qualified Security Assessor (QSA) services. For more information, please visit conformancetech.com.



