Fairfax Africa to Provide Update on Strategic Transaction

/EIN News/ -- NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Africa Holdings Corporation (TSX: FAH.U) announces that it will hold a virtual meeting via live video and audio webcast at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, September 18, 2020.



At the meeting, Prem Watsa, Fairfax Africa’s Chairman, will provide an update on the previously announced strategic transaction with Helios Holdings Limited (the “Transaction”) and will discuss the underlying rationale for the Transaction. Mr. Watsa will also introduce Tope Lawani and Babatunde Soyoye, the future co-Chief Executive Officers of the company. Mr. Lawani and Mr. Soyoye will describe their backgrounds with Helios Investment Partners and will discuss their shared vision for the future strategic direction of the company.

The virtual meeting can be accessed at:

Web Link Telephone https://zoom.us/join

Meeting ID: 852 7289 4597

Passcode: fairfax +1 647 558 0588

Meeting ID: 852 7289 4597

International dial-in numbers are at: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kDDqTg4o

Please note that only those joining via the Web Link will be able to ask questions in the Q&A session.

Fairfax Africa is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in Africa and African businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, Africa.