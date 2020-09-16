Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 889 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,911 in the last 365 days.

Fairfax Africa to Provide Update on Strategic Transaction

/EIN News/ -- NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Africa Holdings Corporation (TSX: FAH.U) announces that it will hold a virtual meeting via live video and audio webcast at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, September 18, 2020.

At the meeting, Prem Watsa, Fairfax Africa’s Chairman, will provide an update on the previously announced strategic transaction with Helios Holdings Limited (the “Transaction”) and will discuss the underlying rationale for the Transaction. Mr. Watsa will also introduce Tope Lawani and Babatunde Soyoye, the future co-Chief Executive Officers of the company. Mr. Lawani and Mr. Soyoye will describe their backgrounds with Helios Investment Partners and will discuss their shared vision for the future strategic direction of the company.

The virtual meeting can be accessed at:

Web Link Telephone
https://zoom.us/join
Meeting ID: 852 7289 4597
Passcode: fairfax 		 +1 647 558 0588
Meeting ID: 852 7289 4597

International dial-in numbers are at: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kDDqTg4o

Please note that only those joining via the Web Link will be able to ask questions in the Q&A session.

Fairfax Africa is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in Africa and African businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, Africa. 

For further information, contact: Keir Hunt, Corporate Secretary
  (416) 646-4180

Primary Logo

You just read:

Fairfax Africa to Provide Update on Strategic Transaction

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.