St Johnsbury / Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A404793
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Jason Schlesinger
STATION: St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 9/16/20 / 0633 hours
STREET: Interstate 93 south
TOWN: Waterford
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM 10
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Peter Davenport
AGE: 30 years
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Killington, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Forester
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR:
AGE:
SEAT BELT? Y/N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VEHICLE YEAR:
VEHICLE MAKE:
VEHICLE MODEL:
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2:
INJURIES:
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 9/16/20 at approximately 0633 hours Vermont State Troopers, along with Waterford Fire and CALEX Ambulance, responded to a single vehicle roll over crash on Interstate 93 south near mile marker 10. Upon arriving responders found the vehicle on its roof in the left lane. The operator was uninjured and was cleared at the scene. The vehicle sustained total damage. This crash remains under investigation.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: N
COURT: N/A
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Jason Schlesinger
Vermont State Police
1068 US Route 5, Suite 1
St Johnsbury, VT 05819
(802)748-3111