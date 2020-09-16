Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St Johnsbury / Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  20A404793                                    

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Jason Schlesinger

STATION: St Johnsbury                              

CONTACT#: 748-3111

DATE/TIME: 9/16/20 / 0633 hours

STREET: Interstate 93 south

TOWN: Waterford

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM 10

WEATHER: Clear             

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Peter Davenport

AGE:  30 years   

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Killington, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Forester

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) N/A

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR:

AGE:     

SEAT BELT? Y/N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VEHICLE YEAR:

VEHICLE MAKE:

VEHICLE MODEL:

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2:

INJURIES:

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 9/16/20 at approximately 0633 hours Vermont State Troopers, along with Waterford Fire and CALEX Ambulance, responded to a single vehicle roll over crash on Interstate 93 south near mile marker 10. Upon arriving responders found the vehicle on its roof in the left lane. The operator was uninjured and was cleared at the scene. The vehicle sustained total damage. This crash remains under investigation.

 

 

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION:     N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: N

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Jason Schlesinger

Vermont State Police

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802)748-3111

 

 

St Johnsbury / Motor Vehicle Crash

