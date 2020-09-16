Burnham Benefits Hires Chief Growth Officer

California Based Employee Benefits Brokerage Firm Broadens Large Account Consulting Capabilities

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burnham Benefits Insurance Services, an industry leader in the employee benefits broker and consulting arena, has added to its leadership ranks by hiring Chris Martin as chief growth officer.



Chris brings 30 years of experience in the healthcare and insurance industry, including serving as president for a regional brokerage firm and as chief business development officer at Crossover Health, a leading healthcare provider in onsite and near-site clinics and virtual primary care. He has a proven track record of developing teams, innovating products and services to more effectively manage population health and deploying data science to better understand and manage health risk. In his position as chief growth officer, Chris will focus on both current and prospective clients bringing new perspectives and insight to better serve them in a rapidly changing healthcare climate. He brings a degree of confidence to the growing healthcare and regulatory complexities that large enterprise clients face.

Chris will utilize his experience consulting with Fortune 500 companies across all verticals to broaden Burnham’s client base: “I like working with companies that are early adopters, that are looking to be disruptive or innovative—there are these in every industry. It’s more about working with employers who are looking to try to figure out what’s next, how do we get in front of healthcare trends versus react to them.”

Chris was drawn to Burnham by the company’s record of growth, Burnham’s culture, passion for service excellence, its commitment to transparency and social responsibility through its B Corp status and its approach to data science and modeling.

Kristen Allison, Burnham President and CEO commented, “It stood out to me immediately with Chris that it's not about trying to drive incremental growth, but really to drive opportunity through innovation and challenging the status quo. He understands that bringing value is what drives growth. He looks at the holistic side of the company and growing it at all levels; by serving our clients and teams well. We operate with entrepreneurial spirit where creativity and collaboration are encouraged. That’s a big part of our success and our culture and we welcome Chris to it.”

About Burnham Benefits Insurance Services:

Burnham Benefits Insurance Services, Inc. is a privately held, full-service strategic employee benefits consulting, and brokerage firm based in Irvine, California, with nine offices offering comprehensive client-first strategic solutions. The closely held nature of Burnham Benefits allows its leadership to easily adapt and create customized programs that fit clients' best interests – investing in cutting-edge technology, and the tools and resources needed to provide the specialized level of service that today's rapidly changing business climate demands. Burnham Benefits’ cadre of highly skilled industry professionals and strategic partnerships provide unmatched personal service. Property and Casualty consulting services are offered through Burnham Risk , in addition to Retirement and Wealth Management consulting services through Burnham Gibson Wealth Advisors, Inc . Burnham Benefits is a Certified B Corporation (B Corp), holds national recognition as one of the Best Places to Work in Insurance by Business Insurance magazine for the seventh year and counting, and over the last decade consistently ranks as one of the Best Places to Work by the Orange County Business Journal, North Bay Business Journal, and Los Angeles Business Journal. For more information, visit BurnhamBenefits.com .

If you would like more information about Burnham Benefits or Chris Martin, please contact President and CEO Kristen Allison at 949-252-4580 or email allison@burnhambenefits.com.

Contact: Emily Pisano, Burnham Benefits Insurance Services Phone: 949.800.4014 Email: pisano@burnhambenefits.com

