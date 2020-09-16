Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 886 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,912 in the last 365 days.

Harvard Bioscience to Present at Singular Research Compelling Values Webinar

/EIN News/ -- HOLLISTON, Mass., Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: HBIO) today announced that Jim Green, President and CEO, will present at the Singular Research Compelling Values 2020 Webinar on September 17, 2020 at 2:15  p.m. ET.

The presentation will be available online via a webinar. To listen to the live webcast, please register with Singular Research at https://www.singularresearch.com/index.php/en/

A slide presentation that will be referenced during the webcast will be posted to our Investor Relations page at www.harvardbioscience.com

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience is a leading developer, manufacturer and seller of technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. Our customers range from renowned academic institutions and government laboratories, to the world’s leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology and clinical research organizations. With operations in North America, Europe, and China, we sell through a combination of direct and distribution channels to customers around the world.

For investor inquiries, please contact Michael A. Rossi, Chief Financial Officer at (508) 893-8999.

Primary Logo

You just read:

Harvard Bioscience to Present at Singular Research Compelling Values Webinar

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.