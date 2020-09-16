Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 886 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,913 in the last 365 days.

Ministers McConalogue, Hackett and Heydon express sympathy at passing of Pat Smullen

The Minister for Agriculture Food And Marine Mr Charlie McConalogue T.D. together with his Ministerial colleagues Mr Martin Heydon T.D. and Senator Pippa Hackett are greatly saddened by the news of the untimely death of the nine time champion jockey Pat Smullen. 

 

Their first thoughts are with are with Pat’s wife Frances, children Hannah, Paddy and Sarah, his wider family, his close friends and colleagues in the weigh room, trainer Dermot Weld and all the staff at Roswell House to whom they wish to express their personal sympathies.   Pat will always be remembered as an exceptional and outstanding jockey, who was Irish champion jockey nine times and won numerous Grade 1 races worldwide. Notwithstanding his racing achievements, the Ministerial team will also remember Pat for his outstanding fundraising efforts through Cancer Trials Ireland which will benefit many people in the future. May he rest in peace.  

 

ENDS

Date Released: 16 September 2020

You just read:

Ministers McConalogue, Hackett and Heydon express sympathy at passing of Pat Smullen

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.