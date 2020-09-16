Ministers McConalogue, Hackett and Heydon express sympathy at passing of Pat Smullen

The Minister for Agriculture Food And Marine Mr Charlie McConalogue T.D. together with his Ministerial colleagues Mr Martin Heydon T.D. and Senator Pippa Hackett are greatly saddened by the news of the untimely death of the nine time champion jockey Pat Smullen.

Their first thoughts are with are with Pat’s wife Frances, children Hannah, Paddy and Sarah, his wider family, his close friends and colleagues in the weigh room, trainer Dermot Weld and all the staff at Roswell House to whom they wish to express their personal sympathies. Pat will always be remembered as an exceptional and outstanding jockey, who was Irish champion jockey nine times and won numerous Grade 1 races worldwide. Notwithstanding his racing achievements, the Ministerial team will also remember Pat for his outstanding fundraising efforts through Cancer Trials Ireland which will benefit many people in the future. May he rest in peace.

Date Released: 16 September 2020