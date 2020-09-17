New Garfield for Virtual Classrooms teaches online safety

Garfield for Virtual Classrooms teaches cyber safety

Garfield Virtual allows teachers to introduce digital citizenship education in a fun and engaging environment without having to acquire additional software.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The nonprofit Center for Cyber Safety and Education (Center) launches new “Garfield Virtual” internet safety program for distance learning.“Schools worldwide are choosing to continue their classes online. This poses two challenges: looking for quality online educational programs and teaching vital internet safety to students. Garfield for virtual classrooms does both,” says Patrick Craven, Director of the Center.Garfield Virtual allows teachers to introduce digital citizenship education in a fun and engaging environment without having to acquire additional software. The program is based on the Center’s printed award-winning Garfield’s Cyber Safety Adventures Educator Kit targeting children ages 6 to 11.“Our physical Educator Kit continues to be our star program, but with so many schools choosing online or hybrid teaching methods, we had to come up with another way to make these important lessons available for any situation including in-classroom and virtual classrooms,” said Craven.The program, which takes about 30 to 40 minutes to impart, includes the following features:- Works with any video conference platform. No need to acquire additional software. Educators will receive access and instructions via email.- Aligns with Common Core Subjects including reading, writing, grammar, critical thinking and problem solving.- Educator and student eWorkbooks (no need to share screen):o The educator’s version includes the lesson plan, letters for the parents, pointers for group discussions, activities’ answer keys and part one and two of the award-winning Garfield’s Cyber Safety Adventures cartoons.o The students’ eWorkbook includes the cartoons, along with activities.- Students also receive 30-day access to ‘Find & Click’ Storybooks where children will be able to revisit the lesson in an interactive self-paced online comic book.- Because it is virtual, schools around the world can now take advantage of the program.- No special training is required to teach Garfield Virtual.“It’s not exclusive to classrooms. That’s the beauty of this program. HR departments can use it as an employee family activity as well as other organizations that have direct contact with a group of young students,” said Craven.Garfield Virtual offers three lessons: Privacy, Safe Posting and Cyberbullying and is available for purchase here About Center for Cyber Safety and EducationThe Center for Cyber Safety and Education (Center), is a non-profit charitable trust committed to making the cyber world a safer place for everyone. The Center works to ensure that people across the globe have a positive and safe experience online through their award-winning educational programs, scholarships, and research. Visit www.IAmCyberSafe.org to learn more.About Garfield’s Cyber Safety AdventuresGarfield’s Cyber Safety Adventures was originally introduced in the fall of 2016 by the Center and legendary cartoonist Jim Davis in the form of an Educator Kit to help teachers worldwide teach internet safety. The Kit includes cartoons, comic books, posters, trading cards, and stickers that show Garfield and friends tackling cyber safety issues such as privacy, the dangers of posting online, online etiquette, cyberbullying, and more.Garfield’s Cyber Safety Adventures has already delivered nearly 200,000 safety lessons worldwide and the series received the national LearningMagazine 2019 Teachers’ Choice Award, 2019 Academics’ Choice Smart Media Award and the 2020 Modern Library Award.

Garfield Virtual Student eWorkbook Sample