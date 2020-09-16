Encore Salon Suites Launches Franchise Opportunity
Salon suites franchise grows quickly due to new franchise system.ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Encore Salon Suites, a tenant-occupied salon studio model, announced their franchise launch this month.
The company was first founded by master barber and stylist, Patrice McKinney. The goal for Encore Salon Suites is to go national, starting in the Southeast and possibly McKinney’s home state of Michigan. "I am excited about expanding outside of Georgia," stated McKinney. "I am looking forward to giving other people the opportunity to experience this lucrative business. I want to see the Encore brand all around the world."
Early franchise buyers will be under the direct leadership of McKinney. "Our franchise partners are getting comprehensive training at the forefront of the process as well as ongoing support throughout the franchise." Perks also include an exclusive territory, marketing guidance, and several other resources created by McKinney.
Encore presents a strong value presentation for their tenants with flexible lease terms, the first week free, business licensing assistance, preferred marketing vendors, and several other perks that make them unique in the marketplace. The demand for the salon studios concept is strong explains McKinney. "We receive 3 to 4 calls a day," she said. "We are aggressively looking for new locations even now. Our tenant waiting list continues to grow." Currently, the largest location has 16 studios, but, as McKinney says, the next goal is 25.
As for the ideal candidate? McKinney says they need to have one key attribute — communication skills. "I want someone who is enthusiastic and a people person. They don't have to have tons of experience but some experience is good. But most importantly, they need communication skills because that is the key to this business."
Encore Salon Suites provides independent beauty-focused owner-operators elegant and professionally decorated common areas to welcome and greet their clientele. They currently have two locations — one is just minutes from beautiful West Midtown Atlanta, Georgia and the second is right in the heart of Marietta, Georgia, with easy access and ample parking. For more information on the Encore Salon Suites franchise for sale, please visit https://encoresalonsuites.com/become-a-franchise-owner.
