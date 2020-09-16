Registration Opens for AME Roundup 2021

Association for Mineral Exploration unveils Remote Roundup, a virtual experience safely facilitating one of the largest gatherings of the global exploration industry

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association for Mineral Exploration (“AME”) is proud to announce that registration is now open for AME Roundup 2021! Leading through the change caused by the global pandemic, the conference will be presented in an entirely virtual format as “AME Remote Roundup” to safely facilitate one of the largest gatherings of the global exploration industry, from January 18 to 22, 2021.



AME Remote Roundup 2021 attendee registration can be found here . Early bird ticket pricing for attendees is in effect until November 20, 2020.

“AME Roundup is the must-attend conference to kick off the annual mineral exploration calendar, setting the trends and establishing connections with passionate leaders who are moving our industry forward,” said AME President and CEO Kendra Johnston. “Our content is relevant to the on-the-ground realities of today, delivered by high-calibre speakers, through engaging exhibitors and by participating in interactive short courses.”

“Further, we are thrilled to welcome back Teck as our Patron Sponsor for AME Remote Roundup 2021. Thank you for your continued support and leadership as we navigate our first ever virtual conference.”

Over 6,000 geoscientists, technical experts, prospectors, suppliers, governments and Indigenous partners from around the world are anticipated to virtually gather to network, share knowledge, and stay on the forefront of the innovative advancements in mineral exploration. Attendees and participants will be able to access live and on-demand programming from anywhere in the world, whether from home, at work or in camp.

“Hosted by explorers for explorers, this is an opportunity to digitally connect, exchange ideas and inspire new exploration projects that are critical to a strong economic recovery and sustaining vibrant regional and global economies for generations to come,” continued Johnston.

The theme for AME Remote Roundup 2021 is ‘Leading Through Change.’ The conference will feature relevant conversations of the day, touching on a variety of topics including:

Responsible Resource Development;

Open & Smart Exploration;

Advocacy and Access;

Transformation of Mineral Exploration.

For industry professionals looking to get involved in Roundup, there are various opportunities:

Become a Roundup Delegate and explore everything the conference has to offer.



and explore everything the conference has to offer. Attend the Conference Digital Stage highlighting keynote presentations, up to date technical information and relevant social and environmental conversations.



highlighting keynote presentations, up to date technical information and relevant social and environmental conversations. The Virtual Exhibit Hall presents an opportunity to visit a wide cross-section of companies working in the mineral exploration and development industry. The Virtual Exhibit Hall includes:



• Exhibitor Booths featuring virtual displays from exploration companies, service providers and government agencies;



• Core Shack showcasing new discoveries, leading prospects and advancing projects from around the world in a virtual format;



• Prospectors’ Tent providing an opportunity for independent prospectors to present new discoveries. Participants will have digital space to display grab samples, maps, assay results and other information to delegates;



• Project Generators Hub featuring companies that specialize in generating exploration ideas and turning these ideas into active projects in a virtual format; and



• Poster Session virtually presenting pioneering work on the genesis and distribution of mineral resources from government, academic and industry research organizations throughout Canada, and beyond.

“Stay tuned for our upcoming announcements when we’ll unveil short courses, speakers, programming, and innovative virtual experiences. We can’t wait to welcome you to AME’s Remote Roundup in January,” added Johnston.

To stay up-to-date on conference details visit roundup.amebc.ca and follow @AME_BC on Twitter, @Association.for.Mineral.Exploration on Facebook, @bcminex on Instagram, ame---association-for-mineral-exploration/ on LinkedIn and with the hashtags #AMERoundup for regular updates.

About AME Roundup

AME’s Roundup conference is the premier event for the mineral exploration industry in British Columbia. Held annually in Vancouver, Roundup attracts more than 6,000 people from over 49 countries representing all facets of the mineral exploration industry including academics, prospectors, geologists, investors, and suppliers. Roundup provides delegates the opportunity to learn about more than 100 projects and prospects located in 15 countries across six continents. AME Remote Roundup 2021 is the virtual debut of this annual conference, safely facilitating one of the largest gatherings of the global exploration industry.

Morgan Murphy

Smithcom

morgan.murphy@smithcom.ca

+1 (416) 629-2143

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d8308bc2-9eed-4ddc-a317-42c36d87ab39