Devon Energy Announces Fourth-Quarter 2020 Cash Dividend for Common Stockholders

/EIN News/ -- OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on Devon’s common stock for the fourth quarter of 2020. The dividend is payable on Dec. 30, 2020, at a rate of $0.11 per share based on a record date of Dec. 11, 2020.

ABOUT DEVON ENERGY

Devon Energy is a leading independent energy company engaged in finding and producing oil and natural gas. Based in Oklahoma City and included in the S&P 500, Devon operates in several of the most prolific oil and natural gas plays in the U.S. with an emphasis on achieving strong corporate-level returns and capital-efficient cash-flow growth. For more information, please visit www.devonenergy.com.

Investor Contacts
Scott Coody, 405-552-4735
Chris Carr, 405-228-2496
                 Media Contact
Lisa Adams, 405-228-1732 
     

