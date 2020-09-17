Announcing SciFest All Access – The Ultimate Virtual STEM Resource for Global Youth
The Largest Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Event and Job Fair Premieres on September 26
During these trying times, the need for inspiring educational content is more important now than ever before.”SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, September 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The USA Science & Engineering Festival, a program of the non-profit organization Science Spark, is proud to announce SciFest All Access, the premiere virtual STEM education and workforce development event for engaging youth from around the globe. SciFest will run online from September 26th through October 3rd and will include 100+ engaging booth activities, multiple exhibit areas, science demonstrations, musical performances, a retail STEM Store, and an interactive scavenger hunt. A College Career Center will be available for college students and graduates interesting in exploring job opportunities in science and engineering.
SciFest will be available to K- 12 students, college students, parents, and educators from around the world at no cost. Participating industry partners include AstraZeneca, The U.S. Department of Defense, Thermo Fisher, NASA, the National Institutes of Health, Amazon, and many others.
Some of the world-class STEM professionals featured on the virtual stage include:
• Dr. Michael Barratt, NASA astronaut,
• Danni Washington, marine biologist and television host,
• Jason Latimer, world champion magician,
• Dr. Tracy Fanara, Environmental Engineer and NOAA Scientist,
• Grand Hank, hip-hop artist and STEM advocate,
• Amelia Draper, NBC4 meteorologist,
• Nate Ball, mechanical engineer and television host, and many more!
"During these trying times the need for inspiring educational content is more important now than ever before," said Marc Schulman, Executive Director of the USA Science & Engineering Festival. “The USA Science & Engineering Festival is uniquely qualified to offer its brand of immersive content virtually. While we are hopeful for the day when we can once again offer 'hands-on' exhibits to our students, we are proud to host a quality alternative with this virtual field trip.”
USA Science & Engineering Festival events have attracted over 1.5 million attendees over the last decade. Traditionally, the Festival’s in-person Expo—which has been postponed due to COVID-19—draws several hundred thousand people biennially to Washington, D.C. The SciFest All Access virtual expo is expected to expand this audience globally.
The USA Science & Engineering Festival was founded a decade ago by serial entrepreneur and nanotech innovator Larry Bock, who said, “The USA Science and Engineering Festival focuses on meeting a critical need in America: motivating and invigorating the next generation of young innovators about science and engineering and, at the same time, expanding the public’s appreciation and understanding of science and technology.” SciFest All Access continues this mission of inspiring our nation’s youth, and beyond, by inspiring them to pursue careers in the STEM fields.
The USA Science & Engineering Festival is the nation’s largest celebration of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Based in Washington, DC, the Festival Expo is a biennial K-12 event that welcomes over 350,000 attendees. Leading up to the Expo Finale, the USASEF team hosts annual events like the X-STEM Symposium, an event featuring interactive presentations and workshops from an exclusive group of visionaries, and the educational program, Nifty Fifty, which sends over 200 noted scientists and engineers to schools across the Mid-Atlantic and California. The mission of the USA Science & Engineering Festival is to invigorate the interest of STEM in our nation’s youth and showcase the vast career possibilities in the STEM fields. With hundreds of partners including corporations, government agencies, colleges, and non-profit agencies, their efforts have reached hundreds of thousands of students, teachers, parents, and STEM enthusiasts.
To learn more, visit the Festival website at www.USAScienceFestival.org.
