No Cap Beauty – The Inclusive Beauty Brand Debut
EINPresswire.com/ -- No Cap Beauty is proud to announce the launch of its premium private label skincare product line, No Cap Beauty, celebrating diversity, thoughtfulness, and delivering modern beauty for real people. No Cap Beauty is focused on delivering high quality, effective skincare and wellness products to customers that also align with their personal beliefs. The brands mission statement is “Promise to Keep it Real with You” with a portion of their profits being donated to the Eden Reforestation Project.
No Cap Beauty, available on Amazon and Nocapbeauty.com on October 1, 2020, started as a simple idea to provide modern skincare and wellness solutions at a price people can afford. Founded by industry experts who were incredibly frustrated at the cost of beauty and wellness products, No Cap Beauty’s mission is to educate and celebrate real people. Their goal is to share their unique formulas and manufacturing expertise to deliver sought after products to their customers.
Right in time for the holidays, No Cap Beauty will be launching with three products specifically created to address the unique physiology of female skin. These skincare products are designed to showcase the splendor of natural beauty, with premium materials and designs. Rose Quartz Facial Roller + Gua Sha features ultra-quiet dual rollers with AAA grade Brazilian Rose Quartz for maximum results. Reusable Microfiber Facial pads set are made from ultra-soft, absorbent microfiber designed to remove dirt and makeup with only water as well as replacing the need for up to 700 disposable cotton pads per reusable pad. The Generation Anti-Aging Skincare tool powered by Radio Frequency, works on the deepest layers of the skin, stimulating collagen regeneration and helps boost skin elasticity. No Cap Beauty is actively developing other in-house products with their Amethyst and Obsidian facial roller line launching early 2021.
In celebration of the launch, No Cap Beauty will feature a one-time promotion on Amazon with discounts up to 40% as a way of giving their customers a chance to purchase their newest products in time for upcoming holiday season.
The assortment of products will be available for purchase individually or in a bundle at NoCapBeauty.com or Amazon. For the latest updates and announcements about No Cap Beauty follow @nocapbeautyco on Instagram.
ABOUT THE COMPANY
No Cap Beauty wants to spark a collective awakening and emphasize real beauty for real people. By creating radically effective, skincare products, we empower people to feel amazing in their skin and appreciate their own beauty. Made with thoughtfulness, quality, eco-friendly and affordably priced, No Cap Beauty donates a portion of their profits to Eden Reforestation Project.
Promise to keep it real with you.
J Kim
