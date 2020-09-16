Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost's statement on the death of Cleveland Officer Nick Sabo

(CLEVELAND, Ohio) — For the second time in less than a week Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is offering condolences to family and friends of a fallen member of the Cleveland Division of Police.

Officer Nick Sabo was remembered today for his bravery and courage after his death on Sept. 4, 2020.

“Officer Sabo’s death is a tragedy. The death of someone who pins on the badge and has the courage to step up and protect the unprotected and serve our community will always be held in the highest regard,” Yost said. “My thoughts and prayers are with Officer Sabo’s family and with those who served beside him.”

