The FDA has identified this as a Class I recall, the most serious type of recall. Use of these devices may cause serious injuries or death.

Recalled Product

BD Alaris™ Syringe Module; and BD Alaris™ PCA Module, Syringe/PCA Sizer Sensor Replacement Kit

Model Number: BD Alaris™ Syringe Module Model 8110 BD Alaris™ PCA Module Model 8120 BD Alaris™ Syringe/PCA Sizer Sensor Replacement Kit P/N 122786

Manufacturing Dates: March 1, 2010 to present

Distribution Dates: March 1, 2010 to March 12, 2020

Devices Recalled in the U.S.: 141,889

Date Initiated by Firm: August 4, 2020

Device Use

The Alaris™ System is an infusion pump and vital signs monitoring system. The infusion pumps deliver fluids, medications, blood and blood products into a patient's body in controlled amounts. The pump provides fluids through an infusion tubing set into a patient's vein or through other cleared routes of administration. The device is used in hospitals and other healthcare facilities.

Syringe Module Model 8110 (left) and PCA Module Model 8120 (right); each attached to the Alaris PCU Module

Reason for Recall

BD/Carefusion 303 is recalling the Alaris™ Syringe Module and Alaris™ PCA Module because the Alaris PC units may display the incorrect syringe types and/or sizes. This could potentially result in delays in infusion, under-infusion, or over-infusion. If this occurs, this could lead to serious adverse events, including death.

There have been no reported injuries or deaths.

Who May be Affected

Health care providers using the Alaris™ System

Patients who may receive fluids or medications delivered by the Alaris™ System

Biomedical Engineering Staff that manage hospital systems

What to Do

On August 4, 2020, BD/CareFusion 303, Inc. sent a letter to customers stating the Alaris pump models, issues and the following recommendations:

Actions for Clinical Users:

Ensure that the displayed syringe manufacturer and syringe size correctly identify the installed syringe.

Remove the device from service and send to your Biomedical Engineering staff for repair if the PC unit displays an incorrect syringe type and/or size.

Actions for Biomedical Engineering:

Do not use Alaris™ Syringe Modules and Alaris™ PCA Modules displaying incorrect syringe type and/or size. The biomedical engineer should: Conduct a barrel clamp accuracy test as outlined in the "Preventive Maintenance" section of the BD Alaris™ System Maintenance - Software User Manual and replace syringe barrel clamp mechanism if required. Contact BD at 1-800-482-4822 to order a Syringe/PCA Sizer Sensor Replacement Kit at no charge, or Contact the BD Recall Support Center at 888-562-6018 to send the module to the BD Service Depot for repair at no charge.

Continue to use the affected Syringe/PCA Sizer Sensor Replacement Kits until the release of an FDA cleared redesigned syringe barrel clamp mechanism.

Complete and return the Customer Response Form to acknowledge receipt of recall notification and the recall instructions provided.

Actions for BD Alaris™ System Rental Providers:

Provide a copy of the letter and enclosures to customers who are currently renting BD Alaris™ devices.

Contact Information

Consumers who have questions about this recall may contact BD by phone at (888) 562-6018, Monday through Friday between 7:00am and 4:00pm (Pacific Time) or by emailing SupportCenter@bd.com.

Additional Resources

How do I report a problem?

Health care professionals and consumers may report adverse reactions or quality problems they experienced using these devices to MedWatch: The FDA Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program using an online form, regular mail, or FAX.