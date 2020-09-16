Computer Solutions East Bags 55th Place in 2020 CRN Fast Growth 150 List
Being a certified Microsoft Gold Partner, we have proved efficiency in providing world-class IT solutions.
We’re honored to be named a 2020 CRN Fast Growth 150 company in recognition of our growth and leadership in the IT consulting industry.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Computer Solutions East stands as a renowned name in the IT industry for its strong affiliation with Microsoft and CISCO. Being a certified Microsoft Gold Partner, we have proved efficiency in providing world-class Microsoft solutions for over a decade. It takes immense pleasure to be featured in the 2020 CRN Fast Growth 150 list. Our growth rate from 2017-2019 stands at 79.57%, which speaks volumes of our commitment and standards.
This list by CRN includes the annual ranking of North America-based technology integrators, solution providers, and IT consultants with gross sales of over $1 million. Also, another critical factor that counts is the growth rate during the past two years. The current list of 2020 considers revenue growth between 2017 and 2019.
On the receipt of recognition, the Sr. Managing Partner Allen Hamaoui says, “We are delighted to have this recognition as our team feels thrilled whenever the hard work pays off. The greater reward is possible, thanks to our diligence and uncompromised work overtime. He also adds more to the Microsoft services “We have been with Microsoft for services like Dynamics 365, Phone system including Skype for business and Teams Phone System, and many others. Coupled with these, we have a successful partnership with Cisco Phone System, and plenty other customized Cisco Solutions.”
About Computer Solutions East
Our goal is to provide solutions and services for your business that make sense. CSE’s leadership is imminent with the services offered within the Microsoft and Cisco ecosystems that blend with trained workers across various solutions. Computer Solutions East is a multinational company providing small to medium enterprises with managed services, cloud applications, digital networking, contact management to client care.
CSE has long been associated with quality solutions and services for SMEs and corporations. The best part about our business is that there are no readymade solutions. Everything begins with understanding customers’ business and then tailoring top IT solutions based on business needs. The goal is to have our clients leverage the CSE expertise that boasts Microsoft and Cisco certified engineers with a range of latest technologies to blend with.
About the Channel Company
The Channel Company® enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our in-depth knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.
