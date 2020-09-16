Legendary Beauty Innovator Dr. Kathy Fields Places Big Bet On Femtech Pioneer Joylux
SEATTLE, WA, USA, September 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joylux, a leader in high-tech vaginal health and wellness devices and products targeting menopausal women, announced that Dr. Kathy Fields—the co-founder of leading skincare brand Rodan + Field and co-creator of Proactiv—is joining their board of directors. Dr. Fields is a practicing dermatologist and esteemed entrepreneur and brings decades of medical and product development experience and business savvy to the Joylux board.
“As we build an enduring women’s health and wellness brand, I couldn’t be more excited to have Kathy become part of our growing company,” said Colette Courtion, Joylux founder and chief executive officer. “After meeting Kathy at a medical conference, I convinced her to offer our popular vFit women’s wellness device to her patients. Several months and many transformed patients later, Kathy validated our company by personally investing in Joylux and joining the board. Her market expertise and strength in brand-building will help accelerate our growth as we continue to innovate in the emerging field of women’s health.”
“I have a deep passion for helping women achieve personal confidence, and intimate health is such an integral part of this,” said Dr. Fields. “Joylux impressed me with the results vFit delivered, as well as Colette’s unwavering commitment to making a difference in women’s health, much like I have done in skincare and beauty. It’s time we openly discuss and destigmatize the prevalent intimate health issues women face, and Joylux is well positioned to lead this charge. I look forward to mentoring and partnering with the Joylux team as we work together to become category leaders in intimate care.”
Dr. Fields is the co-founder of Rodan + Fields, a dermatology-inspired skincare brand with over 300K brand ambassadors. Prior to starting Rodan + Fields, she co-created Proactiv in the US. Dr. Fields started her medical profession as an OB/GYN resident, later switching to dermatology at Stanford University. As a beauty and dermatology expert and entrepreneur, Dr. Fields has been quoted in top-tier publications and has been featured on various local and national television programs.
About: Joylux is a global women’s health company that offers a portfolio of premium high-tech devices and products under the vSculpt, vFit, and HER Intimate Care brands, which target a range of intimate health issues from sexual wellness to bladder function, dryness, and pain. Their products are backed by science and endorsed by doctors and women around the world.
Heather Dazell
