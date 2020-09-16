Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
GL Announces Webinar on Automated Voice Testing over All Networks

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global provider in telecom test and measurement solutions, has announced a live webinar to showcase their Automated Voice Testing over All Networks.

Click here to register for this upcoming webinar and to receive the recording, when published.

Webinar Details

Automated Voice Testing over All Networks

Date: Thursday, September 24, 2020

Time: 12:00 PM EDT

Presenters: Vikram Kulkarni, Robert Bichefsky, and Raghavendra Rao

Communications is dramatically changing right now, as “mobility” and “IP” technologies such as LTE, Advanced LTE, 5G, and Broadband Internet, lead this transformation. As these technologies are rolled out, basic voice/video/data quality will ultimately determine the fate of carriers and end equipment manufacturers. GL’s Voice, Video, and Data Quality Test Solution provides this flexibility of connecting to and between any network, any service, and any interface while performing fully automated testing.

The VQuad™ solution can plot all test results directly on Google Maps when using the optional GPS receiver. For testing in areas where GPS is inaccessible (indoors or underground) the VQuad ITS (Indoor Tracking System) is available. This feature uses a map of the indoor area (a simple JPG of the floor plan) and supports plotting results directly on this map when GPS signals are unavailable.

GL's Voice Quality Testing (VQT™) software supports the next-generation voice quality testing standard for fixed, mobile, and IP-based networks using POLQA ver 2.4 with an optional upgrade to POLQA ver 3 (ITU-T P.863). GL’s VQT™ solution analyzes the degraded (received) files and compares them with the reference (sent) files using ITU standard algorithms over all codecs including NB, WB, and SWB.

Please register at the link below:

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/153280026954614287

For more information on VQuad™, please see our website:

https://www.gl.com/vquad.html

If you would like further information on GL’s test and measurement products and services for IP, TDM, or Wireless based telecommunication networks, please contact us using this Information Request Form

About GL Communications Inc.

GL Communications Inc is a global provider of test and measurement solutions and works with major telecom equipment vendors, service providers, and system integrators to meet the testing requirements arising at various stages of telecom products development life cycle.

GL offers a broad set of test solutions that perform all types of testing on networks, from initial system design, to fine-tuning, troubleshooting, live deployment, and monitoring.  The products are widely used to verify and ensure quality and reliability of Wireless (4G LTE, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

GL core product development is backed by a strong team of R&D experts to match evolving market and technical challenges in the most cost-effective and innovative way.

Contact:

Shelley Sharma
Phone: +1 301-670-4784
E-mail: info@gl.com

Media Contact: pressrelease@gl.com

