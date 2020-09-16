Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
WEBINAR: Learn About Our Wastewater Resource Recovery Prize – Sept. 21

The Wastewater Resource Recovery Prize offers up to $1 million in cash prizes. It is designed to develop innovative, cutting-edge water treatment technology system configurations and business plans that will help lower the ultimate cost of treatment by extracting additional value from wastewater.

The Water Resource Recovery Prize, launched by the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy’s (EERE’s) Advanced Manufacturing Office, was developed with feedback from industry stakeholders in response to a Request for Information issued by EERE in fall 2019.

