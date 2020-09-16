Pacific Specialty Selects One Inc for Premium and Claims Payments

Property insurance provider enhances overall payment experience by moving to a single inbound/outbound payments platform

/EIN News/ -- FOLSOM, Calif., Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Inc , a digital payments platform provider for the insurance industry, is pleased to announce Pacific Specialty Insurance Company (Pacific Specialty or PSIC) has selected the One Inc Digital Payments Platform to process premium payments and claims disbursements.



“One Inc’s innovative payments software will help us enhance the entire payment experience for our customers, as well as for our employees and agents,” said Mike McGraw, CEO of Pacific Specialty. “The new platform enables policyholders to choose from a variety of new payment options, such as IVR, QuickPay, and digital wallets. And, after years of relying solely on paper checks for claims disbursements, payees will now have the opportunity to receive their settlements digitally.”

Based in Anaheim, California, Pacific Specialty is a leading provider of residential property and powersports-vehicle coverage operating exclusively through independent agents and brokers, serving all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The One Inc Digital Payments Platform was selected to streamline Pacific Specialty’s inbound and outbound payment processing as part of the company’s initiative to modernize the customer experience and optimize internal processes.

"Pacific Specialty has consistently put their policyholders first for over 30 years," said Christopher W. Ewing, president and CEO of One Inc. "By consolidating premiums and claims payments, they will be able to continue providing a superior customer experience throughout the payment process. We look forward to a long and collaborative partnership with the team at Pacific Specialty moving forward.”

The One Inc Digital Payments Platform offers a consistent user experience across inbound and outbound payment operations, allowing customers to access and store payment preferences for both premiums and claims in one secure location. The platform provides insurance-specific features and functions, such as simplified reporting, multi-payee capabilities, and vendor onboarding, designed to increase efficiency for insurers, insureds, and vendors.

About One Inc

One Inc provides insurance companies a digital payments platform designed to increase retention, decrease admin expenses, and mitigate data security risk – while simplifying compliance. The One Inc Digital Payments Platform combines multi-channel digital communications with electronic payment processing and disbursement, creating a frictionless premiums and claims payments experience. As one of the fastest growing digital payments platforms in the insurance industry, One Inc manages billions of dollars per year in premiums and claims payments. For more information, please visit www.oneincsystems.com .

About Pacific Specialty

Based in Anaheim, California and in Rancho Cordova, Pacific Specialty serves individuals and small business owners with specialty and general policies featuring homeowners insurance, personal lines and powersports insurance. Coverage is sold through local independent agents and brokers. Pacific Specialty operates as an admitted insurance company in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, visit www.PacificSpecialty.com .