NNSA announces the completion of the Expand Electrical Distribution System at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

“The project is critical for meeting NNSA’s mission deliverables both now and into the future,” said Bob Raines, NNSA Associate Administrator for the Office of Acquisition and Project Management. “It will also eliminate possibilities of single-point failures to current facilities and to support planned future development.”

The project began construction December 2017 and installed 11,000 feet of underground duct bank with 75,000 feet of conductors and two Load Grid Switch Gear Buildings. EEDS addresses the most urgent electrical infrastructure mission needs by providing redundant underground power between LLNL, Western Area Power Administration’s Livermore Substation, and Sandia National Laboratories’ California facility. The electrical distribution systems now provide sufficient capacity to support current and future national security missions. The upgrade to this electrical distribution system has an expected service life of more than 40 years and provides the versatility to adapt to new technology and increasingly stringent safety, security, and environmental regulations.

NNSA is committed to delivering its contracts and capital asset projects on budget and schedule. Since the inception of the Office of Acquisition and Project Management in 2012, NNSA has saved taxpayer money by delivering its $2 billion-plus project portfolio 3% under the original budget.