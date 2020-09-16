ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Look at How Neuroscience and Technology Can Boost Cybersecurity

Creating a security mindset the focus of live event September 17

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprises can boost their cybersecurity by adopting neuroscience principles to drive awareness and cultural change among employees and business partners, according to experts with Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, who will share their insights during the next ISG Smartalks™ webinar on Thursday.

Missy Lawrence-Johnston, principal consultant, ISG Culture and Change Leadership; Andreas Dietrich, consulting manager, ISG Digital Strategy and Solutions, and Cynthia Batty, director, ISG Knowledge Management, will discuss the technology, governance and continuous learning enterprises should add to their cybersecurity plans during Your Brain on Security: Using Neuroscience and Provider Management to Enhance Cybersecurity, at 11 a.m., U.S. Eastern Time, September 17.

“More than half of all cybersecurity breaches are social engineering attacks that wreak havoc, even in enterprises that should know better,” Lawrence-Johnston said. “Cybersecurity technology can protect an enterprise only so far. Companies need to implant security into their enterprise DNA, which means rebuilding culture and behavioral patterns to establish a security mindset that helps employees think like an attacker.”

Lawrence-Johnston cited neuroscience findings that changing human behavior requires creating new neural pathways in the prefrontal cortex with consistent and applied repetition and testing. For enterprise cybersecurity defense, this translates into raising employee awareness and engaging in ongoing testing and role play of security breaches to increase employee knowledge.

The webinar speakers also will review how to use third-party management and governance to ensure provider security; invest in an active defense; establish a cybersecurity center of excellence and open communities of practice (CoP) to test solutions and assumptions, and conduct regular “think like a hacker” workshops with security professionals.

“It is a brave new world with significantly more virtual work and more potential for security threats,” Dietrich said. “True cybersecurity is a market differentiator, and it’s no longer enough to show your ISO27001 certificate. We look forward to a spirited discussion with our ISG Smartalk participants on how to prove to your customers and business partners that your policies, procedures, people and practices are built on a secure foundation.”

