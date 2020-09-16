Zywave Expands Commercial Content Offering with Additional Third-Party Resources

New subscribers gain access to searchable library of more than 30,000 content pieces

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insurance tech provider, Zywave , is pleased to announce the addition of numerous new resources to its P&C OneSource™ solution, a complement to its industry-leading content offering, which provides a variety of essential third-party resources for commercial insurance agencies. In conjunction with leading organizations, International Risk Management Institute, Inc. (IRMI) and AM Best, the additional resources will seamlessly integrate into Zywave’s content platform to create an even more wholistic commercial offering, enabling users to access nearly all the industry materials and tools they need in a single location.



“Together with our existing content offerings, the expanded P&C OneSource resources bring all the critical commercial lines insurance content, resources and tools together in a user-friendly, searchable platform,” said Doug Marquis, Chief Technology Officer for Zywave. “Not only does this create business efficiencies, but it also enables commercial lines brokers to demonstrate their knowledge to clients and prospects in a wide variety of industries—in just minutes.”

The new resources, which are available within the P&C OneSource enhancement for Zywave Content Cloud users, include:

AM Best Best’s Underwriting Reports Best’s Loss Control Reports

IRMI Commercial Liability, Commercial Property, Commercial Auto and Professional Liability coverage analyses, endorsement explanations, selected state laws and more Workers’ Compensation state law summaries, state benefit level summaries, coverage analyses and more Contractual Risk Transfer content, including state indemnity law summaries, additional insured explanations, sample contractual insurance requirements and more Construction Risk Management content, covering construction defect, optimal insurance program design, best practices and more



“IRMI is excited about expanding our partnership with Zywave to bring even more information and tools that enable insurance brokers to work more efficiently and provide the very best coverage, services and cost combination to customers,” said Jack P. Gibson, President and CEO of IRMI.

The latest P&C OneSource resources create an even more complete content management solution, expanding upon the existing offering, which includes industry classification codes, policy forms, guides, manuals and more. In combination with Zywave’s industry-leading content platform, it provides users with access to more than 30,000 commercial content pieces.

Zywave’s robust content offering includes access to proprietary content covering an array of the industry’s hottest topics, such as compliance issues, cost-containment practices and risk mitigation. These resources can be combined with the company’s email marketing automation platform to make communicating with clients and prospects more efficient, freeing up time and fueling business growth.

In addition to the new P&C OneSource materials, Zywave has added fillable ACORD forms to all of its content offerings. Zywave will continue to integrate even more content from third-party partners in the coming months.

The new P&C OneSource offering is another way in which Zywave is reaffirming its commitment to the commercial insurance industry through significant investments in product innovations, research and development.

About AM Best

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com/about.

About IRMI

For more than 40 years, International Risk Management Institute, Inc. (IRMI), has helped brokers save lives and livelihoods as the premier provider of risk management and insurance information, tools, education, and training. Using IRMI content risk management, insurance, and legal professionals make better decisions for their companies and clients with unbiased expertise and balanced, comprehensive content. For more information, visit www.irmi.com .

About Zywave

Zywave leads the insurance tech industry, fueling business growth for its partners with cloud-based sales management, client delivery, content and analytics solutions. Offering a technology platform embedded with robust data and the most comprehensive content portfolio available, we empower smarter business decisions throughout the entire customer lifecycle. More than 6,000 brokerages worldwide—including all of the top 100 U.S. insurance firms—use Zywave solutions to enhance client services, achieve business growth and promote greater health, wellness and safety. Additional information can be found at www.zywave.com .

