Segment Named to Forbes’ 2020 Cloud 100 List for Fifth Consecutive Year

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Segment , the world’s leading customer data platform (CDP), today announced it has been named to the Forbes 2020 Cloud 100 for the fifth year in a row. Forbes Cloud 100 is the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures.



“As digital transformation accelerates faster than ever before, the ability to deliver highly personalized, consistent customer experiences across any channel has now become mission-critical,” said Peter Reinhardt, CEO and co-founder of Segment. “We provide the data foundation that more than 20,000 businesses use to provide a world-class experience for their customers. We’re honored to be named to the Forbes Cloud 100 and see this as a validation of the success of the Segment Customer Data Platform and another signal that there is an enormous market opportunity ahead.”

The announcement comes on the heels of significant company momentum. Segment recently launched Segment Data Lakes , a new data architecture product built specifically to help companies create cutting-edge customer experiences with their customer data. Earlier this year, Segment also united more than 200 companies to launch The Platform of Independents , a group pledging to liberate data from the limitations of traditional CRM suites and allow businesses to build customized technology stacks that fit their needs.

Segment now has more than 20,000 customers globally and over 550 employees across North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. In 2019, the company raised $175M in Series D funding. This follows a number of recent recognitions for the company, including being named among Forbes’ 2020 list of America's Best Startup Employers , Inc. Magazine’s Best Places to Work , as one of the 50 Highest Rated Private Cloud Computing Companies To Work For by Glassdoor and Battery Ventures, and as a Best Place to Work by the San Francisco Business Times. Segment was also named to Wing Venture Capital’s 2020 Enterprise Tech 30 list and as one of North America’s fastest-growing technology companies by Deloitte.

The Cloud 100 Judging Panel, made up of public cloud company CEOs, evaluated the top 100 private cloud companies from all over the world based on four factors: market leadership, estimated valuation, operating metrics, and people and culture.

“For five years now, we have ranked the best and brightest emerging companies in the cloud sector,” said Alex Konrad, Forbes editor of The Cloud 100. “With so many businesses growing fast in the cloud, from data infrastructure to marketing, it’s harder than ever to make the Cloud 100 list.”

“The private cloud ecosystem continues to mature in light of rapid digital transformations, making the competition to land one of the coveted spots on the Cloud 100 list steeper than ever,” said Byron Deeter, investor and partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. “These founders represent the absolute best in cloud computing today.”

The Forbes 2020 Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists are published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100 and will appear in the September 2020 issue of Forbes magazine.

The Cloud 100 companies will be publicly recognized at this year’s first-ever virtual Cloud 100 with memorable discussions from top cloud CEOs at thecloud100.com on Sept. 16 from 9:00am to 12:00 p.m. PT, hosted by Bessemer Venture Partners, Salesforce Ventures, and Forbes.

About Segment

Segment is the world’s leading customer data platform (CDP). Our platform democratizes access to reliable data for all teams and offers a complete toolkit to standardize data collection, unify user records, and route customer data into any system where it’s needed. More than 20,000 companies like Intuit, FOX, Instacart, and Levi’s use Segment to make real-time decisions, accelerate growth, and deliver compelling user experiences. For more information, visit https://segment.com .