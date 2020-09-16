Academic Approach Launches Study Teams to Supplement Remote Learning

/EIN News/ -- Study teams provide customization, socialization for students isolated by COVID-19



CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As schools move to remote learning to limit the risks of COVID-19, parents face increasing challenges to providing the vital elements of the educational experience that come from in-person instruction, such as personalized instruction and socialization.

Academic Approach , a student performance company offering one-on-one tutoring and school programs that increase scores, skills, and confidence, today announced the launch of Study Teams : online and in-person learning groups of three or fewer students led by an expert instructor to provide a customized, collaborative, satisfying small-group learning experience.

Study Teams supplement students’ school education and ensure students meet and exceed grade-level learning requirements through the following features:

Small group size : Study teams hold groups of three students or fewer, to ensure optimum customization in the learning process.

: Study teams hold groups of three students or fewer, to ensure optimum customization in the learning process. Common standards : Students in a group belong in the same course at the same school, and perform within one letter grade of each other, allowing all students to progress at an equal pace. Groups should come with pre-set cohorts, but Academic Approach can pair groups if needed.

: Students in a group belong in the same course at the same school, and perform within one letter grade of each other, allowing all students to progress at an equal pace. Groups should come with pre-set cohorts, but Academic Approach can pair groups if needed. Flexibility : The sessions run seven days a week, and parents can schedule the classes in the evenings or school’s self-paced (asynchronous) learning days. While most sessions are virtual, in-person instruction is available in Academic Approach’s Chicago, Winnetka, and Highland Park locations.

: The sessions run seven days a week, and parents can schedule the classes in the evenings or school’s self-paced (asynchronous) learning days. While most sessions are virtual, in-person instruction is available in Academic Approach’s Chicago, Winnetka, and Highland Park locations. Academic rigor: Each team’s curriculum uses their school’s e-learning plan as a base. Instructors work with students to work through challenging areas while also introducing them to advanced material.

Each team’s curriculum uses their school’s e-learning plan as a base. Instructors work with students to work through challenging areas while also introducing them to advanced material. Safety: The virtual teams provide the greatest ability to ensure the safety of each student, and in-office and in-home sessions will follow the recommended practices and protocols to ensure the health and safety of students.

“There is no such thing as an average student,” says Matthew Pietrafetta, founder and CEO of Academic Approach. “Each one requires a different approach, especially during these unprecedented times. That is why we’ve taken the steps necessary to ensure that students are given the chance to learn in a more focused, interactive, and customizable way. We look forward to working with families as we all navigate these unusual challenges and drive the academic outcomes we know their children are capable of achieving.”

Academic Approach believes that education should be accessible for all, regardless of financial circumstances, so limited scholarships are available for those who need one. Reach out to (888) 394-5060 for more information.

About Academic Approach

Founded in 2001 by Matthew Pietrafetta, Ph.D., Academic Approach empowers students and educators from all backgrounds to succeed on and beyond college admissions tests. By boosting skills — not teaching tips and tricks — students are more prepared for higher-level learning and better positioned to achieve excellence on the SAT and ACT, throughout college, and in future endeavors.