Progress Telerik Continues Leadership in Blazor Components and .NET Support with Latest Release

/EIN News/ -- .NET leader brings to market 50+ Blazor-native components, zero-day support for latest .NET 5 Preview, plus support for Angular 10, Vue 3.0 and more

BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of application development and digital experience technologies, today announced the R3 2020 release of its leading lineup of developer tools including Progress® Telerik® and Progress® Kendo UI® . With this release, Progress now offers more than 50 native components for Progress® Telerik® UI for Blazor – including the most anticipated Grid features – as well as Blazor integration across its entire toolset. In addition, Progress is the first to deliver support for Microsoft’s latest preview of .NET 5.

Progress Telerik UI for Blazor

As the first set of native development tools available to support Microsoft Blazor, Progress Telerik UI for Blazor dramatically decreases the amount of time and effort required for developers to get new apps up and running with Blazor. With today’s release, Telerik UI for Blazor is now equipped with more than 50 production-ready native components for building more sophisticated, modern and feature rich web applications. Made up of the most popular components across the Telerik portfolio, they include Editor, Tile Layout, Tree List, Loader, Context Menu, Switch, Button Group, Toggle Button, and three Charts for the financial services industry (Stock, Candlestick, OHLC).

Telerik UI for Blazor also includes numerous new Grid features such as Column Menu, Custom Filtering, Multi-column Sorting, Search Box, Footer Template for Aggregates, exposed multiple new events for Expand/Collapse, ContextMenu, grouping in OnRead, expanded Grid binding options with support for DataTable and dynamic ExpandoObject, and more. In addition, Progress enables Blazor integration across its Telerik toolset – Telerik® JustMock , Telerik® Test Studio® Dev Edition , Telerik® Reporting and Telerik® UI for Xamarin .

“Blazor is an incredibly exciting technology for .NET developers, and with this release we offer the most powerful suite of capabilities for building Blazor apps,” said Loren Jarrett, GM, Developer Tools, Progress. “It is our mission to always enable our .NET and JavaScript developers to take advantage of the latest innovations in web, desktop and mobile development, and Telerik and Kendo UI R3 2020 does just that.”

Support for Latest .NET 5 Preview

Progress has a long-standing tradition of ensuring its Telerik development tools are able to provide zero-day support for any and all new .NET advancements. Today, Progress continues this tradition by announcing that Telerik® UI for ASP.NET Core , Telerik® UI for WPF and Telerik® UI for WinForms development tools ship support for the latest preview of .NET 5, a merger of .NET Framework and .NET Core that is intended to unify the .NET platform. Microsoft plans to release .NET 5 in November 2020.



Progress Telerik

In addition to Telerik UI for Blazor and support for the latest .NET 5 Preview, Progress released other enhancements and new components for .NET web, mobile and desktop development across frameworks including:

Progress Kendo UI

For developers building with Angular, React, jQuery and Vue, Progress has released a series of new and updated components as well, adding new controls and support for Angular 10 and Vue 3.0:

Kendo UI® for Angular : new AppBar, ListView and Range Slider components, along with official Angular 10 support across the entire suite.

: new AppBar, ListView and Range Slider components, along with official Angular 10 support across the entire suite. KendoReact : eight new components, including the highly requested Gantt chart, which provides everything developers need to add a UI component for performant, clean and good-looking project timelines.

: eight new components, including the highly requested Gantt chart, which provides everything developers need to add a UI component for performant, clean and good-looking project timelines. Kendo UI® for jQuery : new Image Editor, Wizard and Loader components, along with many improvements across the entire jQuery library.

: new Image Editor, Wizard and Loader components, along with many improvements across the entire jQuery library. Kendo UI® for Vue : new native UI components for Vue -- ComboBox, AutoComplete, and MaskedTextBox components – and full support for the latest Vue 3.0 release candidate across all Kendo UI components.

The R3 2020 release is available today. To learn more about the new capabilities and features go to https://www.telerik.com/support/whats-new , register for the live R3 2020 release webinars , or tune in to Twitch to see them in action.

