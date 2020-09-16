St. Albans // *Grand Isle Larceny Update*

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A204063

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 8025245993

DATE/TIME: 09/13/2020 at 1125 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 11 Faywood Rd. Grand Isle, VT 05478

VIOLATION: Larceny

ACCUSED: Anthony Burbo

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williston, VT

VICTIM: Arbor Farmstead

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grand Isle, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 13, 2020 at 1125 hours, Vermont State Police received a call from the owners of Arbor Farmstead advising that they had video of a male taking money out of their cash box and taking merchandise from their farmstand near the area of 11 Faywood Rd. in Grand Isle. Investigation revealed that Anthony Burbo committed the offence of Larceny and was issued a citation to appear in Grand Isle County Court on October 8, 2020 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: October 8, 2020 at 0830 hours

COURT: Grand Isle

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.