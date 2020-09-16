UFP Conference Call to Discuss Q3 2020

/EIN News/ -- ﻿GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

UFP Industries, Inc.

Nasdaq: UFPI

www.ufpi.com

Conference Call to Discuss Q3 2020

Hosted by:

Matthew J. Missad, Chief Executive Officer

Michael Cole, Chief Financial Officer

Press Release

Wednesday, October 21, 2020 (after market)

Conference Call

Thursday, October 22, 2020

8:30 a.m. ET

* Webcast of Conference Call *

www.ufpi.com

Click on Investor Relations, then Webcast

U.S. dial-in number: 866-518-4547

International dial-in: 213-660-0879

Chairperson: Matthew J. Missad

Conference ID

7497854

Conference Call Replay (Encore) available through Saturday, October 24, 2020

855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406

For more information, please contact:

Dick Gauthier, Vice President of Business Outreach, 616-365-1555