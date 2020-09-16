Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Apache Declares Cash Dividend on Common Shares

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Apache Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) has declared a regular cash dividend on the company's common shares.

The dividend on common shares is payable Nov. 23, 2020, to stockholders of record on Oct. 22, 2020, at a rate of 2.5 cents per share on the corporation’s common stock.  

About Apache
Apache Corporation is an oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. Apache posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.apachecorp.com. Specific information concerning Suriname, ESG performance and other investor-related topics are posted at investor.apachecorp.com.

Media: (713) 296-7276  Phil West
Investor: (281) 302-2286  Gary Clark
   
Website:   www.apachecorp.com 
   
