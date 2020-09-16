IVANS Announces Commercial Lines Submissions Innovation

Industry’s largest network of independent agencies, MGAs and insurers to automate commercial lines submissions and distribution

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IVANS®, a division of Applied Systems®, today announced a new innovation, IVANS Submissions, to automate the end-to-end commercial lines submissions process. IVANS Submissions will also include capabilities that can improve the way data is captured and shared, helping to minimize friction and manual touchpoints throughout the submissions process. Travelers and Acuity Insurance are some of the insurers participating in IVANS’ working group to receive digital submissions from their agency partners.

“Customer expectations are changing and focusing on instant gratification, so it is important for us to provide increased connectivity with our agency partners that will allow for improved customer experiences,” said Joel Kastma, Digital Sales Director, Acuity. “We are excited to work with IVANS and the rest of the working group to standardize the commercial lines submissions process, eliminating friction within the insurance ecosystem.”

IVANS Submissions automates submissions data exchange between agency and insurer systems. In conjunction with Indio, a cloud-based insurance application and renewal software, insurers can digitize unique forms to ensure that required risk information is captured by agents and customers and then is immediately available to underwriters, eliminating the historical back-and-forth to obtain missing data and attachments. IVANS Submissions provides API choice for insurers to manage the submissions data exchange and connect to their policy administration system, portals and other third-party applications to best meet their technology needs. By tapping into its network of 32,000 agencies, IVANS Submissions enables insurers to efficiently reach the right agents with the right products to increase ease of doing business and drive the most profitable premium growth.

“There is a lot of variety in the current commercial lines submissions process, with each insurer-agency pair sharing data differently, which can create unnecessary friction in the underwriting process,” said Thad Bauer, vice president and general manager, IVANS Insurance Solutions. “We are excited to launch IVANS Submissions to automate the end-to-end submissions process to help lower expense ratios and reduce cycle times.”

The IVANS logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About IVANS

IVANS, a division of Applied Systems, is the insurance industry’s exchange connecting insurers, MGAs,agencies, and the insured. IVANS cloud-based software automates the distribution and servicing of insurance products. For more than 35 years, IVANS innovation and expertise has connected 32,000 independent insurance agencies and 430 MGA and insurer partners to enable millions of people to safeguard and protect what matters most in people’s lives.

