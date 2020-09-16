New VelocityEHS Industrial Hygiene Software Simplifies Compliance with OSHA’s Respirator Fit Testing Regulations

COVID-19 sparked an increase in the number of companies and employees required to perform Respirator Fit Tests per OSHA requirements

CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS , the global leader in cloud-based environment, health, safety (EHS) and sustainability solutions, announced the launch a New Respirator Fit Testing (RFT) Solution to help companies safeguard workers and ensure compliance with respiratory protection standards during the pandemic. The massive increase in the use of N95 filtering facepiece respirators (FFRs) has sparked an equal increase in the need for workplace respirator fit testing. VelocityEHS' New Respirator Fit Test Software directly meets this need by standardizing the scheduling, documentation and follow up for all RFT activities through a single, easy-to-use software platform.



Complying with RFT requirements is time-consuming. Normal RFT protocols (like those required by OSHA) take as much as seven to eight minutes per employee, and documenting test results using paper forms can take another five minutes. The increase in the number of workers required to wear respiratory protection has made RFT compliance overwhelming for some employers. VelocityEHS improves RFT efficiency with a 50 to 60 percent reduction in total test time.

“Whether you’re a seasoned EHS professional or new to respiratory protection, our simplified design means that RFTs can be performed and documented faster than ever before,” said Dave Risi, CIH, CSP, Director of Industrial Hygiene Solutions at VelocityEHS. “By allowing users to quickly select from OSHA-approved test protocols and document results using company-configured forms, VelocityEHS RFT customers can be confident that every RFT at each of their locations is performed according to approved protocols, and that all workers are tracked to ensure they maintain their RFT certifications. We’re excited to launch this new solution, and to roll-out even more IH solutions and updates shortly.”

Due to the massive demand and use of N95 filtering facepiece respirators (FFRs), which are among the preferred models for reducing risk of exposure to the SARS CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19, VelocityEHS began providing customers serving on the hard-hit front lines against the pandemic— including hospitals, health care facilities, fire departments and other emergency first responders—access to VelocityEHS’ RFT solution at no charge for six months. Eligible customers can utilize the full-featured product, which includes links to COVID-specific educational videos on N95 respirator use, and CDC guidance for limited reuse of N95 respirators. Visit the VelocityEHS COVID-19 Respirator Fit Testing resource page for more information, and to sign up for access.

VelocityEHS’ RFT solution is part of the company’s comprehensive Industrial Hygiene (IH) software that has been designed and built by Certified Industrial Hygienists (CIHs) to help users assess and control workplace stressors and maintain world-class IH programs. In addition to respirator fit testing, this includes solutions for IH Sample & Equipment Management, Medical Surveillance and IH Program Management that, when combined, provide a comprehensive, integrated IH solution to help simplify and centralize IH for businesses of any size and level of expertise. To learn more about how VelocityEHS can help simplify and streamline your industrial hygiene program, visit the Industrial Hygiene Solutions page.

