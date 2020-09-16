DISQO Supports Community of Expert Researchers and Data Scientists via Exclusive Sponsorship of Research Wonks

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer insights platform DISQO today announced its official partnership with Research Wonks, an industry forum for professionals in media and advertising research, analytics and data science to provide support, content, discussion and timely insight.



“Several DISQO executives have been long-time members of Research Wonks and we are excited to be engaging with our fellow Wonks through this sponsorship,” said Armen Adjemian, Co-Founder and CEO of DISQO. “We look forward to bringing unique perspectives to important industry topics, and hopefully sparking further dialogue and action alongside our research peers.”

During this extraordinary time, where it is challenging to meet up in person at industry conferences, the Research Wonks community provides a digital venue to engage with contemporaries to discuss important and evolving industry topics. With this sponsorship, DISQO plans to leverage its next-generation consumer-first insights platform to deliver unique perspectives on burning industry issues in the community. In addition DISQO will sponsor a Wonks event on November 18th for the greater market research and advertising community.



"DISQO is demonstrating its commitment to market researchers by helping support the mission of the Wonks to foster best practices and knowledge sharing in this important business sector," said Rick Bruner, founder and moderator at Research Wonks. "I thank them for underwriting our work and look forward to their contributions to our community in the coming months."

To learn more about DISQO, please visit https://www.disqo.com/ . To learn more about Wonks, please visit www.researchwonks.com .

About DISQO

DISQO is a next-generation consumer-first insights platform that delivers unprecedented data and analytics to the market research industry. The company powers insights professionals and marketers with automated solutions that drive consumer research and improve ad effectiveness. Today, DISQO delivers an accurate and complete view of the consumer journey via technology built on the foundation of first-party research from millions of engaged consumers. By engaging consumers who choose to share their attitudes and behaviors, DISQO captures the highest quality data, empowering its clients to make confident decisions. Founded in 2015, DISQO is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and has over 160 employees.

About Research Wonks

Research Wonks is a leading industry forum for professionals in media and advertising research, analytics and data science. Founded 15 years ago by Rick Bruner, it embodies the best of the internet's spirit of collective wisdom and community support for market researchers and marketing scientists. Membership is free for qualified professionals at www.researchwonks.com .