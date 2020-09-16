Centerfield Adds Speech Analytics to Customer Acquisition Platform Dugout

Dugout technology platform now extends to in-person conversations; delivers improved customer satisfaction and sales to better convert millions of phone calls into purchases

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centerfield ( https://www.centerfield.com/ ), a technology-driven marketing and customer acquisition company, today announced the integration of speech analytics into its industry-leading platform, Dugout. Dugout automates end-to-end customer acquisition for millions of shopping experiences each year. Speech analytics enables Dugout to better understand customer interactions and improve customer experience. Extracting actionable intelligence from phone calls has proven to drive higher quality calls, convert more callers into customers, and even boost digital leads.



With the addition of speech analytics technology, Centerfield has been able to obtain new insights into their customers by evaluating phone conversations at scale from beginning to end and pipeline the call data into a warehousing infrastructure. In 2020, Centerfield has analyzed nearly 40 million minutes of conversation. Internal tests have shown that speech analytics is effective for monitoring agent compliance and improving sales skills. As a direct result of training from speech analytics, call conversions and sales have increased.

“Speech analytics enables us to understand customer conversations on a large scale, including language, emotion and sentiment without having to analyze or store any financial information," said Santosh Gumidelli, Centerfield’s director of data warehouse and architecture.

In the past three months, Centerfield has reduced certain conversations that are less likely to drive sales by almost 20 percent. In addition, sales training curriculum has been enhanced due to insights derived from speech analytics.

About Centerfield

Centerfield ( https://www.centerfield.com/ ) is a technology-driven marketing and customer acquisition company driving millions of sales for residential services, business services, and telecommunications brands. Centerfield's marketing and sales technology platform, Dugout, and leading consumer guides engage in-market consumers to help them purchase internet, TV, wireless, landline, home security and other products and services. Centerfield is headquartered in Los Angeles.

Contact

Steve Stratz

For Centerfield

206.300.9134

steve@relevanzpr.com



