Blued introduces “community” feature to its China-edition app

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueCity Holdings Limited (“BlueCity” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BLCT), a world-leading online LGBTQ platform, has officially launched an all-new “Community” feature on its China edition Blued app, which enables users to join groups covering diverse topics and better engage with like-minded community members.



As a central hub of BlueCity’s services and platforms, the Blued mobile app allows users to connect with each other and express themselves through a variety of location-based and content-based social networking services that facilitate dynamic and engaging interactions among members of its community.

Under the “Community” feature, which is similar to Facebook Groups, users can join groups based on their common interests and background, promising them even richer, themed social interactions online.

“Leveraging our strong data analytics capabilities and AI-driven technologies, our content-based social features allow users to discover content that is interesting and relevant to them and also build connections with other users in our robust community,” said Lingling Sun, who leads Blued’s domestic product development.

“We hope the newly added feature will help build a stronger sense of “community” and create deeper connections between people from all walks of life on the platform.”

Launched in 2012, Blued has been constantly upgraded with the introduction of new features, including its live-streaming service in 2016, which was one of the very first among LGBTQ apps.

As of Jun 30, 2020, Blued had 6.4 monthly active users worldwide, an increase of 11.2% from the same period in 2019, nearly half of whom hail from markets outside of China.

Blued’s emphasis on high-quality user experience, privacy protection, together with well-being and health has strengthened user engagement and stickiness. According to a Frost & Sullivan Report, in 2019, each active Blued user spent an average of over 60 minutes and more than 16 average sessions on the app every day.

In 2019, the number of Blued’s average monthly active users and average daily active users are over six and nearly seven times greater than the next largest player in China, respectively, according to the Report.

Other than the online social networking and entertainment features, He Health and Bluedbaby are also accessible on the Blued app in China.

He Health provides a wide variety of health-related services, primarily including HIV-related services and comprehensive men’s health services.

Through Bluedbaby, the Company offers a family planning services platform to Chinese customers, guiding them through the journey in cooperation with its assisted reproductive technology (ART) service partners outside of China.

About BlueCity

BlueCity is a world-leading online LGBTQ platform, providing a full suite of services aimed at empowering the LGBTQ community in every aspect of their daily lives. As a central hub of BlueCity’s services and platforms, the Blued mobile app allows its users to connect with each other, express themselves, and access professional health related services and family planning consulting services at their fingertips. Blued has connected more than 54 million registered users worldwide as of Jun 30, 2020 and has a leading foothold in many markets.

For more information, please contact BlueCity Holdings Limited at:

Vincent Tang: Tangyue@blued.com