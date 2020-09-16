C-Bond Systems to Present at Proactive Disruptive Growth Forum

Chief Executive Officer Scott R. Silverman to Present September 23, 2020

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, today announced that management will present at the Proactive Disruptive Growth Forum on September 23, 2020.



Scott R. Silverman, Chief Executive Officer of C-Bond Systems, is scheduled to host a virtual presentation during the 1-hour event as follows:

Proactive Disruptive Growth Forum

Date: Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Time: 1:00 p.m. Eastern time

Webcast: https://www.proactiveinvestors.com/register/event_details/275

The presentation is available for public viewing at the webcast link above. For more information on the Proactive Disruptive Growth Forum, please contact a Proactive representative.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based advanced nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, developed in conjunction with Rice University and independently proven to significantly strengthen glass in key automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond NanoShield®, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, sold through distributors. The Company’s Safety Solutions Group sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and FN NANO Coating directly to private enterprises, schools, hospitals and government agencies. For more information, please visit our website: www.cbondsystems.com , Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBond_Systems .

