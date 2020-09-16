Nasdaq Basic Canada Launches on Refinitiv

Increases access to lower-cost market data alternative

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced it has launched Nasdaq Basic Canada—a feed that provides investors around the globe with access to real-time quote and trade data for the full range of Canadian listed equities—on Refinitiv’s Eikon platform. Refinitiv is one of the world’s largest providers of market data and financial solutions, serving more than 40,000 institutions in 190 countries. Nasdaq Basic Canada combines data from Nasdaq CXC, CX2 and CXD trading books for all TSX, TSX Venture and CSE listed securities.



“Adding Nasdaq Basic Canada to Refinitiv’s first-in-class network means improved access for investors looking for real-time, cost-effective Canadian market data,” said Oliver Albers, Senior Vice President and Head of Data for Nasdaq’s Global Information Services. “Nasdaq has been at the forefront of ensuring the public is served with the most resilient and reliable market data, and our collaboration with Refinitiv extends the availability significantly. Investors in Canadian markets will benefit greatly.”

“Delivering access to the widest range of data is the core of Refinitiv’s commitment to enabling traders and financial professionals to make informed investment decisions, which is why our collaboration with Nasdaq is so beneficial,” said Tiffany Welch, head of Canada, Refinitiv. “By adding Nasdaq Basic Canada to our service, we provide our customers with real-time insight through a comprehensive view of Canadian equities. Expanded choice and increased market transparency is always a win for investors.”

This launch is the latest milestone in Nasdaq’s commitment to provide clients with easy, cost-effective price discovery for key equity markets in Canada. The benefits of Nasdaq Basic Canada are similar to Nasdaq Basic U.S., which has saved investors more than US$270 million in costs since 2009, and provides investors with access to the full range of U.S. equities.

More information on Nasdaq Basic Canada is available here.

