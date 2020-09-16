CoreMap Completes $10.5 Million Series A Financing

Round led by Qure Ventures Will Accelerate Development of CoreMap’s Technology to Enable Curative, Patient-Specific Treatment of Atrial Fibrillation

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Vt., Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreMap announced today it has completed a $10.5 million Series A financing led by Qure Ventures. The round included both existing investors such as Ronny Ginor, MD of Fifth Focus/HRMG Investments and Orbimed Venture Partners, and a diverse group of new strategic, corporate and financial partners. CoreMap was founded in 2016 by Dr. Peter Spector and based on his groundbreaking work concerning the drivers of Atrial Fibrillation. Dr. Ginor, an Advisor and investor in the Company said, “CoreMap’s inventions have broad potential for biological sensing which in turn may unlock patient specific treatment for the millions of people suffering with persistent AF issues.”



The funds will be used to accelerate the Company’s ongoing product development and their planned regulatory submission of the Company’s first products. These products will be targeted at improving diagnostic capabilities for complex cardiac arrhythmias. Allen Kamer, a founding partner of Qure Ventures, and Dr. Ginor will join the Board of Directors. Additionally, Dr. Spector will become the Chair of the Company’s Scientific and Clinical Advisory Board.

CoreMap is developing a diagnostic technology capable of identifying the drivers of complex arrhythmias, which promises to enable new treatment options for the 33 million patients suffering from AF. At the heart of CoreMap’s technology is a patented electrode pair design in a high-density array configuration combined with algorithm driven mapping and visualization software that will enable electrophysiologists to make more informed therapeutic decisions and improve patient outcomes.

“CoreMap has developed a promising new technology which has vast potential to improve treatment for millions of patients with Atrial Fibrillation,” said Allen Kamer, Managing Partner of Qure. “CoreMap has a unique solution to a growing problem for millions of patients with limited treatment options. Qure is excited to join this talented and driven team on their mission to improve patient outcomes.”

“We are building a group of smart, hardworking, innovative, people committed to delivering a cure for AF,” said CoreMap CEO and Co-Founder, Sarah Kalil. “Having the financial support and domain expertise of the health tech pioneers that are resident in our investor group will allow us to better execute on our vision and change lives.”

About CoreMap

CoreMap is developing advanced diagnostic technology to enable curative treatment options and improve outcomes for patients with AF. The Company’s technologies will allow for patient-specific treatments, because when treating patients with AF, ‘one size does not fit all.’ CoreMap’s investors include Qure Ventures, North Point Partners, The Fund at Hula, University of Vermont Ventures and Dr. Ronny Ginor. For more information, www.coremapmedical.com

About Qure Ventures

Qure, Israel’s first exclusively focused digital health fund, invests in disruptive deep-tech solutions aimed to significantly improve the quality of patient care and health services, reduce costs of healthcare delivery, create transparency of information and empower consumers to make better health choices. Qure investments are predominantly in startups located in Israel, home to world's leading tech + digital health ecosystem. For more information, www.qureventures.com

About The Fund at Hula

The Fund at Hula is a business accelerator and venture capital fund focused on elevating Vermont-based companies. We support daring entrepreneurs, innovative ideas, and disruptive technology through seed and early-stage funding, mentorship, and connectivity. We believe Vermont is the ideal place to live, work, and play... That is why we are striving to make Vermont the ideal place for growing businesses. https://www.hulalakeside.com/the-fund/