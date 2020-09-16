Xignite enhances its Bond Master Data API, expanding coverage to over 2 million bond issues from 190 countries and improving accuracy and flexibility

Bond Master API is the most advanced REST Cloud API for bond reference data available in the market today.

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, CA, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xignite, Inc., a provider of market data distribution and management solutions for financial services and technology companies, announced today that it recently enhanced its Bond Master API. Xignite offers several APIs that provide real-time, delayed, historical fixed income pricing and reference data for corporate and agency debt bonds. The Bond Master API enhancement increases the coverage from the United States to 190+ countries, adds additional bond types to support more than 2 million active bond issues, and increases the ease of use of the API with several new endpoints.

Unlike legacy fixed-income data solutions, Xignite’s Bond Master API is cloud-native and offers a robust selection of use-case-based endpoints. Developers can easily integrate these endpoints into their product or app, regardless of type, amount, or frequency of data, without the need for any complex integration logic. Unlike file-based data delivery solutions, the Bond Master API makes on-demand integration into downstream security master or compliance systems frictionless.

Additional detail on the enhanced Bond Master endpoints:

The List endpoint for bond type, issuer type, and domicile enables clients to slice and dice the bond universe differently based on use-case.

The ScreenBonds endpoint enables clients to dynamically and easily screen the bond universe by combining criteria based on the coupon rate, maturity date, callability, and issue convertibility.

The ListBondDataPoints and GetBondDataPoints endpoints enable clients to more easily pick and choose the reference data points they need to integrate into their systems.

The GetBondDataPoints endpoint enables access to additional reference data points without requiring changes to an existing implementation.

“Because much of the benefits of a reference data service derives from its breadth, depth and quality of coverage, these enhancements give you the added peace of mind that comes from knowing your holdings are validated against a complete universe,” said Vijay Choudhary, Vice President, Product Management, Market Data Solutions at Xignite. “These enhancements eliminate the need to maintain an on-site bond security master, which ultimately saves our clients time and eliminates significant unnecessary expenses.”

Additional bond issuer types now include : Government Agency, Government Controlled Company, State Government, Supranational

Additional new bond types now include : Bankers Acceptance, Capital Securities, Cash Management Bill, Certificate, Certificate of Deposit, Commercial Paper, Covered Bond, Debenture, Depository Receipt, Discount Notes, Loan Note, Loan Stock, Medium Term Notes, Note, Permanent Interest Bearing Shares, Preferential Security, Preferred Security, Reference Bills, Structured Product, Strip Package, Treasury Bill

Additional reference data points are also now available for all bond types:

Issue instrument identifiers (CUSIP, ISIN, Symbol, etc.)

Bond Issuer details including issuer name, domicile, unique company identifier, issuer status, industry and sector

Bond Issue details including maturity, coupon, coupon type, par value, dated date, distribution and amortization details, day count convention, original issue details, liquidation right, callable, convertible, guarantor, redemption and other issue details

This is just the latest example of Xignite’s ability to innovate. Earlier this year, the firm unveiled its suite of market data management microservices and also received a patent for its market alerts technology.

