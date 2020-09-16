T2 Biosystems to Participate in Sepsis Alliance Summit

Summit will raise awareness and highlight the critical role of rapid diagnostics for bloodstream infections, sepsis and the COVID-19 virus

/EIN News/ -- LEXINGTON, Mass., Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, today announced that it is participating in the virtual, inaugural Sepsis Alliance Summit taking place September 16-17, 2020, through a sponsorship and virtual booth in honor of Sepsis Awareness Month (September).



The Summit was designed by the Sepsis Alliance, the leading sepsis organization in the U.S. and working in all 50 states to save lives and reduce suffering from sepsis, to explore an array of sepsis-related topics in health care as well as highlight the needs for more sensitive and rapid diagnostics tests for COVID-19. T2 Biosystems’ virtual booth will feature information on the Company’s products for the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens – directly from whole blood and without the need to wait for blood culture – as well as for the detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19 infections.

“Sepsis Awareness Month helps to save lives by raising awareness of sepsis, the leading cause of death in U.S. hospitals. Sepsis costs the U.S. healthcare system nearly $41 billion annually and results in the death of approximately 270,000 Americans each year,” said John Sperzel, President and Chief Executive Officer of T2 Biosystems. “We are proud to join the Sepsis Alliance and industry members in critical discussions about the importance of rapid diagnostic technology, which holds the key to improving outcomes for patients with bloodstream infections, sepsis, and the COVID-19 virus which can lead to sepsis.”

Weeks prior, T2 Biosystems received Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its COVID-19 molecular diagnostic test, the T2SARS-CoV-2™ Panel. The panel runs on the Company’s FDA-cleared and fully-automated T2Dx® Instrument, which is capable of performing seven tests simultaneously.

The T2Dx Instrument can also run the Company’s FDA-cleared T2Bacteria® Panel and T2Candida® Panel. These panels are the only FDA-cleared assays for the detection of sepsis-causing bacterial and fungal pathogens directly from whole blood in three to five hours, without the need to wait days for blood culture results. By providing quicker results, the panels enable clinicians to target therapy faster for their patients suspected of sepsis, often before the second dose of antimicrobial is administered, leading to better patient outcomes, improved antimicrobial stewardship, and reductions in length of stay in the hospital.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, is dedicated to improving patient care and reducing the cost of care by helping clinicians effectively treat patients faster than ever before. T2 Biosystems’ products include the T2Dx® Instrument, T2Candida® Panel, the T2Bacteria® Panel, the T2ResistanceTM Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2™ Panel and are powered by the proprietary T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR®) technology. T2 Biosystems has an active pipeline of future products, including the T2CaurisTM Panel, and T2Lyme TM Panel, as well as additional products for the detection of bacterial and fungal pathogens and associated antimicrobial resistance markers, as well as biothreat pathogens.

