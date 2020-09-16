Talroo Launches Talroo Pro for More Efficient Volume Hiring

New solution offers employer branding, automated bidding, and advanced job seeker analytics

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talroo, an award-winning job advertising platform, has launched a new premium pay-for-performance job advertising product, Talroo Pro , to enable companies to hire better job candidates more efficiently. Talroo Pro solves several common problems in today’s job advertising landscape, including loss of control over candidate experience, poor candidate quality, and lack of a truly insightful job seeker analytics tool. After successful beta campaigns, the product is now available for all employers. Talroo Pro is ideal for talent acquisition leaders who focus on high-volume hiring, as well as recruitment advertising agencies.



“One of Talroo’s core strengths has always been our direct connection to our candidates. That, combined with our AI-enabled engine powering 1.8 billion job seeker searches a month, allowed us to do something special to programmatically find the right candidates,” said Talroo CEO Thad Price. "We were able to create a data-driven feedback loop that drives efficiency for both sides of our marketplace – the job seeker and the employer. This has shown a performance improvement up to 3x over Talroo’s basic job advertising service. At a time when the labor force is adjusting to a new post-COVID world, it’s more important than ever to match the right people to the right opportunities.”

Talroo Pro provides three major features that drive better return on investment for recruiting budgets. The first is a branded candidate experience. Customers can brand their individual job ad, which supports consistent candidate experience across multimedia channels, and leads to increased employer brand recognition and application rates. Additionally, customers may activate virtual or in-person job-level hiring events on any Talroo Pro job. The second is automated bidding based on application cost or hiring goals. Every time a job seeker applies, Talroo’s AI algorithm learns and provides better job recommendations to similar job seekers, leading to higher-intent candidates for the employer. The third is recruitment marketing intelligence, which provides industry-leading job seeker analytics so companies can optimize their recruiting strategy with Talroo’s unique real-time talent market data.

To learn more about the features and benefits of Talroo Pro, read our recent blog post . To join the list of clients who have seen increased quality and applicant flow using Talroo Pro, contact us at talroo.com/start .

About Talroo

Talroo is a data-driven job advertising solution that helps businesses reach the candidates they need to make hires. Through AI, unique talent audiences, and a pay-for-performance model, Talroo enables companies to find their ideal candidates and reduce cost-per-hire. Talroo has earned a spot on the Inc. 500/5000 list of fastest-growing companies for six consecutive years. To learn how Talroo can help your organization hire better, visit talroo.com .

