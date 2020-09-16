Nexient Recognized in Gartner Competitive Landscape: Custom Software Development Services Report

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Calif., Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexient , the digital product strategy and development company, today announced its recognition in Gartner’s 2020 Competitive Landscape: Custom Software Development Services report.



According to the report, “Custom software development services is a $70 billion market that has been growing at 5% per year.” Further, “In this research, we found that most service providers compete on the same four capabilities. However, the fastest growth is achieved by those that offer an understanding of the buyer and the problem they are trying to solve using custom software.”

Nexient specializes in building technically superior products with an eye for disruption, revenue growth and the customer experience. Its 100% US-based workforce enables real-time client collaboration, ideal for customer-facing products and digital innovation initiatives.

As a strategic digital engineering firm, Nexient offers multidisciplinary teams of UX designers, Agile developers, product owners and other specialists to combine creative software design with tested product roadmaps. As a consulting partner, Nexient both coaches and drives Agile adoption and product strategy to help clients accelerate digital transformation.

The report also notes that, “The most ambitious service providers look for ways that a client can pay for results, not effort or output.”

“What sets Nexient apart, the reason we’ve been growing around 40% year-over-year for the last decade, is our product-minded approach. We measure value in business outcomes the client cares about, such as boosting revenue by a certain percentage, reaching a critical number of end users or launching an MVP,” said Mark Orttung, Nexient CEO.

