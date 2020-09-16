Abrigo’s New Asset/Liability Management Solution Helps Optimize Performance at Community Financial Institutions

/EIN News/ -- Austin, Texas, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abrigo, the leading technology provider of compliance, credit risk, and lending solutions for community financial institutions, announced the launch of its web-based Asset/Liability Management (ALM) solution. Abrigo ALM is hosted in the Abrigo Data Center, allowing for seamless integration within the Abrigo platform and greater alignment between ALM and other risk management solutions.

In today’s uncertain economic environment, it is increasingly important for financial institutions to have access to the latest data and information needed for strategic planning. Abrigo ALM helps financial institutions satisfy more than “checking the box” for regulatory compliance. The dynamic, robust Abrigo ALM model informs sound decision-making in both strategy and risk. In addition to reporting, budgeting, and maintaining regulatory compliance, the Abrigo ALM solution connects to the Abrigo platform, integrating streamlined data between other risk management solutions including Sageworks ALLL, Stress Testing, and Portfolio Insights. Financial institution executives can easily access and harness their data for meaningful reports and consistency across these audited and impactful processes.

“During this unprecedented time, it’s critical that financial institutions have the tools they need to manage risk and drive growth effectively, and we’re excited to introduce Abrigo’s innovative ALM technology to support that initiative,” said Dave Koch, Abrigo’s Managing Director of Advisory Services. “Not only does Abrigo ALM enable institutions to improve their profitability and risk – no matter the economic conditions – it also connects key data to other areas of risk management to give customers a singular view of their opportunities and impact on risks.”

The Abrigo ALM model is the result of Abrigo’s 2019 acquisition of FARIN Financial Risk Management (FARIN), a leader in asset/liability management software and advisory services for more than 30 years, and the new solution has its roots in the legacy FARIN’s robust on-premise Foresight™ALM model.

“We are in a unique situation where we can combine the expertise from a legacy FARIN team with decades of experience in ALM with Abrigo's ability to produce leading-edge technology that maximizes efficiency and growth in the mechanics within CFIs,” said Koch. “The result is software that is transparent and easy to use, backed by an expert advisory team to help you understand exactly how to make the most of your ALM model. It’s the best of both worlds.”

The Abrigo ALM solution is both efficient and accurate in forecasting, helping customers to grow and increase profits while managing market and liquidity risk. Abrigo ALM users can optimize net interest margin, assess multiple levels of risk exposure, and develop contingency funding plans for forecasted economic environments. Abrigo’s ALM advisory services include additional support with implementation, forecast adjustments and quarterly reviews, as well as fully outsourced modeling and reporting.

The Abrigo ALM solution can be purchased as a standalone product, or in conjunction with other Abrigo solutions. To learn more about the Abrigo ALM solution and to get started with Abrigo ALM at your financial institution, visit www.abrigo.com/software/asset-liability/.

About Abrigo

Abrigo is a leading technology provider of compliance, credit risk, lending, and asset/liability management solutions that community financial institutions use to manage risk and drive growth. Our software automates key processes – from anti-money laundering to asset/liability management to fraud detection to lending solutions – empowering our customers by addressing their Enterprise Risk Management needs. Visit www.abrigo.com to learn more. Follow Abrigo on social media using @WeAreAbrigo.

