SurveyMonkey to Host Inaugural Customer Experience Summit

The virtual event will feature leading minds in CX discussing how companies can understand and adapt to customer needs in a rapidly-changing marketplace

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey (Nasdaq: SVMK), a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback, will host its inaugural CX Impact Summit on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. The free virtual summit is geared for organizations and leaders focused on the customer experience. Featuring over 25 expert speakers from Salesforce, Box, PagerDuty, Snap Inc., InVision, CustomerThink, and other CX-minded companies, the event will consist of 15 virtual sessions across three tracks, from expert thought-leadership panels to best practices and hands-on learning. SurveyMonkey will also unveil its newest solutions for CX.



Customer needs have changed drastically this year, and companies must quickly adapt and pivot their strategies to survive and thrive in this new normal. Highlighting findings from SurveyMonkey’s latest CX research throughout, the event will explore the unprecedented opportunity facing CX practitioners to drive impact and steer their organizations to success by elevating the voice of the customer.

What: 2020 CX Impact Summit, presented by SurveyMonkey

When: October 13, 2020 – 8:00 a.m. PDT/11:00 a.m. EDT

Where: Register for the free event and view the full agenda here: https://www.getfeedback.com/cx-impact-summit/

Featured speakers include:

CNBC Make It Reporter Courtney Connley, in discussion with SurveyMonkey CEO Zander Lurie, PagerDuty CEO Jennifer Tejada, and The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania Dean Erika James – “Why Diverse and Inclusive Businesses Will Win in 2021 and Beyond”

Jeannie Walters, CEO, Experience Investigators – “How to Lead During Extraordinary Times: A Conversation with CX Experts”

Chase Zenger, head of global scaled customer success, Box – “Reality Check: Navigating Today’s CX Challenges and Looking Ahead”

Bob Thompson, CEO, CustomerThink – “The Art of Persuasion: How to Fund Your CX Program”

Adam Fry-Pierce, director of customer experience programs, InVision – “Product in 2021: Building for the Next Normal”

About SurveyMonkey

SurveyMonkey is a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback. The company’s platform empowers over 17 million active users to analyze and act on feedback from employees, customers, website and app users, and market research respondents. SurveyMonkey’s products, enterprise solutions, and integrations enable more than 335,000 organizations to deliver better customer experiences, increase employee retention​, and unlock growth and innovation. Ultimately, SurveyMonkey's vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices.