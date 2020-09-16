Rethink your health with Verlota

/EIN News/ -- BEAVERTON, Ore., Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verlota is pleased to announce the launch of their premium CBD health products, focused on helping people rethink their health. Verlota is a health supplement brand that is designed to help transform individuals' health using their 5 Health Elements. During these uncertain times remaining healthy both physically and mentally is extremely important, that is why Verlota has introduced their newest line of hemp derived CBD products. Verlota products focus on the most important aspects of living a healthy lifestyle.



Verlota’s 5 Health Elements: Balance, Energy, Immunity, Calm and Sleep focuses on using CBD and all natural ingredients to better improve the areas of health you may be lacking in. Using CBD sourced exclusively from American grown hemp, Verlota CBD products inspire positive change in your wellbeing and help you rethink your health with our comprehensive approach to whole health principles.

“The world has become a complicated place and it can take a toll on our overall health, when we designed our Verlota 5 Health Elements our goal was to help make people's lives a little less complicated. Focusing on mental health we wanted to create a product that would work unilaterally throughout the body, making sure every aspect of our health was benefiting from the powers of CBD,” said James Stewart, CEO of Verlota. “Mental health has become a leading contributor to poor health in America, as the research grows, the power of CBD has shown it can be the perfect all natural option to improving people's mental and physical state.”

Focusing on the Verlota 5 Health Elements allows individuals to tailor-make their CBD experience to focus on the health needs they require. Whether you’re seeking Balance in your daily nutrition, Energy to tackle your day, improved Immunity in a world wracked with illness, mental Calm or better Sleep, each Verlota Health Element CBD product is specifically crafted to help provide relief to many different ailments. Not only do our products offer a complete approach to improving how you feel, but we have a variety of products for every preference of consumption: tinctures, salves, creams, sprays, capsules, and gummies.

About Verlota

Verlota is a one-of-a-kind health focused brand crafted with natural ingredients, ensuring each product is created to serve a very specific element of one's health. With dozens of tailor-made CBD inspired options, Verlota is here to help you rethink your health.

