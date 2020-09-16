Adicet Bio Appoints Nick Harvey as Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- MENLO PARK, Calif. and BOSTON, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases, today announced the appointment of Nick Harvey as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Harvey will be responsible for leading the company’s financial strategy and management of activities related to accounting, capital markets and business operations.



“We are delighted to welcome Nick to Adicet’s executive leadership team,” said Chen Schor, President and Chief Executive Officer of Adicet. “With his deep business and financial expertise, Nick has demonstrated the ability to successfully guide teams through significant organizational growth throughout his career. His financial, strategic and business insights will undoubtedly add great value to our team, and will be instrumental in our next phase of growth.”

“I am pleased to join Adicet during this pivotal time in the company’s strategic development,” said Nick Harvey, Chief Financial Officer of Adicet Bio, Inc. “Adicet is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the opportunities ahead and I look forward to advancing its financial and business strategy to support its long-term success as we advance our gamma delta T cell platform and programs into the clinic.”

Mr. Harvey has over 20 years of experience in financial operations, capital markets, investor relations and M&A transactions as well as managing corporate growth for life science companies. Mr. Harvey joins Adicet most recently from Centrexion Therapeutics, a privately held biotechnology company, where he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Previously, he served as the Chief Financial Officer of Radius Health where he helped successfully complete its initial public offering and transition from a research and development stage company to a commercial organization. During his tenure at Radius, he oversaw financial operations, business development, legal, facilities, and information technology. Prior to that, Mr. Harvey served as a Managing Director at Shiprock Capital, a venture capital firm, where he managed investments and development of early and late-stage companies. Mr. Harvey received his MBA from Harvard Business School, and earned both a law degree and an undergraduate degree in Economics from the Australian National University.

About Adicet Bio, Inc.

Adicet Bio, Inc. is a biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet is advancing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf” gamma delta T cells, engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and improve persistence for durable activity in patients. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.adicetbio.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the potential for the results of ongoing preclinical or clinical trials and the efficacy of Adicet’s drug candidates. The use of words such as, but not limited to, “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “future,” “potential,” “continue,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “will,” “should,” “seek,” “anticipate,” or “could” and other similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on Adicet’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Adicet’s business, future plans and strategies, clinical results and other future conditions. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties including but not limited to: (i) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the parties and others related to the merger agreement; (ii) unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to the merger, the response of business partners and competitors to the announcement or completion of the merger, and/or potential difficulties in employee retention as a result of the announcement or completion of the merger; (iii) the combined company’s listing on the Nasdaq Global Market; (iv) the adequacy of the combined company’s capital to support its future operations and its ability to successfully initiate and complete clinical trials; (v) the nature, strategy and focus of the combined company; (vi) the difficulty in predicting the time and cost of development of Adicet’s product candidates; (vii) Adicet’s plans to develop and commercialize its product candidates, including, but not limited to, ADI-001 and ADI-002; (viii) the timing of initiation of Adicet’s planned clinical trials; (ix) the timing of the availability of data from Adicet’s clinical trials; (x) the timing of any planned investigational new drug application or new drug application; (xi) Adicet’s plans to research, develop and commercialize its current and future product candidates; (xii) Adicet’s ability to enter into new collaborations, and to fulfill its obligations under any such collaboration agreements; (xiii) the clinical utility, potential benefits and market acceptance of Adicet’s product candidates; (xiv) Adicet’s commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy; (xv) Adicet’s ability to identify additional products or product candidates with significant commercial potential and to expand its pipeline in oncology and other diseases; (xvi) developments and projections relating to Adicet’s competitors and its industry; (xvii) the impact of government laws and regulations; (xviii) the impact of public health epidemics affecting countries or regions in which we have operations or do business, such as COVID-19, which has been labeled a pandemic by the World Health Organization, the timing and anticipated results of Adicet’s clinical trials; (xix) the risk that the results of Adicet’s clinical trials may not be predictive of future results in connection with future clinical trials; (xx) the timing and outcome of Adicet’s planned interactions with regulatory authorities; (xxi) Adicet’s ability to protect its intellectual property position; (xxii) Adicet’s estimates regarding future revenue, expenses, capital requirements and need for additional financing; and (xxiii) those risks detailed in Adicet’s definitive proxy statement/prospectus/information statement filed with the SEC on August 21, 2020, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Adicet’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. None of Adicet, nor its affiliates, advisors or representatives, undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward- looking statement, whether as result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Adicet Bio., Inc.

Investor and Media Contacts

Anne Bowdidge

abowdidge@adicetbio.com